UFC 273 LIVE: Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns stream and latest updates tonight
Follow live updates from a stacked card, where two title fights follow Chimaev vs Burns
Two title fights top a stacked card at UFC 273 this evening, yet the majority of fans are most looking forward to the ‘people’s main event’: a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.
Unbeaten at 10-0 and having won all of his fights via finish, Chimaev is the most-hyped prospect in the UFC. The Russian-born Swede is set for his toughest test so far, however, when he takes on former title challenger Burns (20-4) here. A jiu-jitsu black belt with sharp striking and heavy hands, the 35-year-old Burns is a well-rounded combatant and marks a huge step-up in competition for Chimaev, 28, whose last outing was his first against a top-15 opponent in the UFC. In any case, Chimaev won that bout against Li Jingliang via first-round submission, choking the Chinaman out cold after slamming him to the mat while speaking to UFC president Dana White through the cage.
Following Chimaev’s contest with Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, the co-main event will see Petr Yan try to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian lost the title via disqualification last year. Yan (16-2) landed an illegal knee to drop the belt to the Jamaican-American, who has not fought since due to neck surgery. Yan, meanwhile, claimed the interim title by outpointing Cory Sandhagen in a fight of the year contender in October.
In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his featherweight belt against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6), who received this title shot after Max Holloway withdrew from a trilogy bout against Australian Volkanovski. Follow live updates from the UFC 273 main card and prelims, below.
Next up, Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd go head-to-head in the women’s bantamweight division.
It’s fourth (Ladd) vs seventh (Pennington).
Malott, 30, moves to 8-1-1 with this win.
“F*** cancer,* he shouts, will saying he will donate his $10,000 show money to help his friend’s daughter in her fight against the disease.
He also urges people to visit his Instagram page and donate via the link in his bio.
Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall via first-round TKO (3:41, punches).
Malott, in his UFC debut, makes a statement!
The Canadian finds a home for a left hook that sends Gall faceplanting.
Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott is up now, a welterweight bout.
Round 1
Gall, who famously submitted WWE star CM Punk in each man’s UFC debut, is getting tagged with punches early.
Gall, more of a grappler, is staying composed, however. His head is snapped back by a jab, but he returns fire with an overhand right and a jab of his own.
Left hook lands for Malott, who then connects with a left to the body! Gall times a takedown well, but Malott stands quickly against the cage before ceating space.
OH! GALL IS OUT COLD!
Welcome to our official coverage of UFC 273!
First, a quick round-up of the early prelim results...
Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via first-round submission (neck crank, 3:39)
Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
The prelims begin in 10 minutes! Our round-by-round updates will get under way then, and we’ll also give you a round-up of the early prelim results.
Stay tuned!
Next up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung...
“Since returning from a four-year absence in 2017, the ‘Korean Zombie’ has gone 4-2 in the UFC, beating Dan Ige last time out to rebound from a loss to Brian Ortega. Ige is a talented fighter but not (yet) considered an elite featherweight, while Ortega has twice challenged for the belt, so veteran Sung Jung’s credentials for a title fight have been questioned.
“In fact, the 35-year-old challenged then-champion Jose Aldo in 2013 and was stopped by the Brazilian in Sung Jung’s final fight before leaving MMA to undertake his compulsory stint of military service in South Korea.”
Read our analysis in full here (yep, it’s part of the same article as the last two posts):
Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth arrives in UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns
The most-hyped prospect in the UFC faces his toughest test yet, before two title fights top the card
Next up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan...
“Most fans believe Yan will claim the victory over Sterling that he was closing in on in their first meeting. Many think the interim champion will do so with ease.
“But it is worth looking at Sterling’s early success from their first clash; even if Yan was content to let the Jamaican-American expend his energy, Sterling was picking up points, and the defending champion can learn from his mistakes from that contest to make this bout more competitive than many fans expect.”
Read our analysis in full here (yep, it’s part of the same article as the last post):
Ahead of UFC 273, we took a look at the storylines around this evening’s three biggest bouts. First up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns...
“This bout has captured the imagination of more fans than even the two title fights, with followers of the sport desperate to find out whether Chimaev is as genuine of a contender as some believe. The Swedish-born Russian is 4-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall; all of his wins have come via finish and he has remarkably absorbed just one significant strike in the promotion. He has suffocating wrestling skills and easily-generated knockout power. [...]
“If Chimaev runs through Burns, we are looking at one of the most stunning rises in the history of the UFC – perhaps the single most stunning, and that is no hyperbole. Even if he narrowly beats Burns, he will have established himself as worthy of a title shot.”
Read our analysis in full here:
