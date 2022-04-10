UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (Getty Images)

In the main event of UFC 273 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski defends the men’s featherweight title in what he has called a “legacy fight” against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski (23-1) won the belt from Max Holloway in 2019 before retaining it against the Hawaiian in 2020 – with a controverial decision victory – and the pair were set for a trilogy bout earlier this year. An injury to Holloway, however, ruled out the former champion, setting up veteran Sung Jung (17-6) to challenge for the strap for the second time in his career. The South Korean came up short against then-title holder Jose Aldo in 2013 and is a big underdog tonight, with Australian Volkanovski riding a 20-fight win streak.

In the co-main event in Jacksonville, Florida, Petr Yan looks to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian dropped the title last year via disqualification due to an illegal knee. Sterling (20-3) has not fought since due to a neck surgery, while Yan (16-2) claimed the interim title in a fight of the year contender against Cory Sandhagen in October.

Those fights follow the people’s main event, which sees the most-hyped prospect in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, take on former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4) in a welterweight clash. It is set to be the toughest test yet for the unbeaten Chimaev (10-0), though the Russian-born Swede has won all of his fights via finish, leading many fans to see this as the next step in his rapid rise to the top. Follow live updates from the UFC 273 main card and prelims, below.