UFC 275 LIVE: Teixeira vs Prochazka stream, latest updates and card results tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from two title fights and a stacked card in Singapore
The UFC returns to Singapore this evening for a stacked card that will be topped by two title fights after a rematch of one of the most scintillating clashes in the history of mixed martial arts.
In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka challenges Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, which Teixeira (33-7) won late last year to become the second-oldest champion ever in the UFC. The Brazilian, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to claim the belt, which challenger Prochazka (28-3-1)will look to take from the jiu-jitsu specialist tonight in just the third fight of the Czech’s UFC run.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) is out to continue her dominance atop the flyweight division as she defends her title against Taila Santos (19-1), who is a significant underdog here despite her strong record. That bout follows a rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) and Zhang Weili (21-3), who clashed in one of the greatest women’s fights of all time in 2020. Zhang edged a split decision on that occasion to retain the belt – which she has since lost – but both fighters were seen as winners by fans after producing a contest that has gone down as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Follow UFC 275 live, below.
UFC 275 LIVE
One fight left: the main event. Glover Teixeira defends the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka.
UFC 275 LIVE
Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46).
Some boos inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
When the 49-46 scorecard was read out, it seemed like it would be Santos’.
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 5
Final round. Santos again has the back of Shevchenko.
The champion is able to slip free, and the flyweights stand. A big one-two from Shevchenko, who may well need a finish here to retain her title!
Now Shevchenko secures a takedown. She’s on top of Santos, wearing down on the Brazilian.
Shevchenko ends the round and fight on top. Let’s see what the scorecards look like...
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 4
A clash of heads has led to some severe swelling around the right eye of Santos.
Shevchenko comes forward with a blitzing series of punches, attempting to seize momentum here.
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko’s corner: “You have to take this over now. Do not go down.”
Santos’ corner: “She’s dead. She’s gone.”
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 3
Santos could be two rounds up here. She begins Round 3 without her mouthguard in, and has to be helped by the referee.
Shevchenko soon secures a body-lock takedown, but Santos bounces right back up to her feet!
Now Santos gets a takedown of her own, and once more the challenger takes the back!
She’s going for a rear naked choke with a minute left in this round... but Sehevchenko is able to survive again!
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 2
Santos with a takedown against the fence! She’s in Shevchenko’s full guard.
Shevchenko is going for an omoplata, the crowd cheers in anticipation... but Santos escapes!
Santos isn’t able to do enough with her top position, and the referee stands up the fighters.
Beautiful trip by Shevchenko, which leads to a scramble that ends with Santos in full guard again!
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 1
Santos comes forward with a flurry of punches but is caught in a body lock.
Shevchenko slips while trying to take down Santos, and the Brazilian is able to take the back!
She seeks a rear naked choke... Shevchenko defends well against the hold, but the champion is eating some clean punches here.
Shevchenko throws some punches of her own before the buzzer!
UFC 275 LIVE
Here we go!
UFC 275 LIVE
Santos is out first. Now Shevchenko to a great reaction in Singapore.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies