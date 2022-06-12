Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira with fewer than 30 seconds left in the main event of UFC 275, winning the light heavyweight title at the end of an enthralling, turbulent fight on Sunday.

Teixeira entered Singapore’s Indoor Stadium as the second-oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years old, making the first defence of the belt that he won late last year.

Prochazka, fighting in the UFC for just the third time, was positioned as the young lion set to take over the pride at 205lbs, although the Czech challenger had collected significant experience outside the UFC before debuting in the promotion in 2020.

Prochazka, 29, has held titles in other organisations but can now call himself the best light heavyweight in the world, having won the UFC gold with this victory over an aged but game Teixeira.

The Brazilian’s stategy was always going to involve avoiding his opponent’s versatile and dangerous striking output in favour of implementing grappling exchanges, and Teixeira was in fact able to take down Prochazka twice in the first round.

Teixeira ended the frame on top of his challenger, hurling down punches, but the tide turned early in Round 2 as Prochazka began to find his rhythm in the striking phases of the fight. A one-two, power jab and flying knee put Teixeira in trouble, and the veteran shot for a single-leg takedown on instinct and out of desperation. Prochazka was able to get the fight back standing but missed with an ill-judged flying knee attempt, which allowed Teixeira to secure another takedown and once again end a round on top – this time slicing his challenger with elbows from above.

That offence caused a severe cut to open up above the left eye of Prochazka, who hurt the Brazilian to the body in Round 3 but was unable to engineer a finish. The same was true when the Czech tried for an arm-triangle choke, which Teixeira was able to reverse in order to again obtain a dominant position from which to rain down elbows.

And so, Prochazka was dragged into the championship rounds for the first time in his professional MMA career. It was Teixeira’s turn to attempt an arm-triangle, though the 42-year-old could not properly lock in the hold and also failed to secure a rear naked choke.

With Prochazka looking tired, Teixeira was able to find his best success in the striking exchanges yet. He even seemed to stun Prochazka, who was soon taken down yet again.

With 90 seconds left in the final around and the fight itself, Teixeira looked to be in control and on course for a decision victory. However, Prochazka was able to escape mount position and use strikes to a downed Teixeira to set up a rear naked choke, forcing the Brazilian to tap out with 38 seconds remaining.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko retained her flyweight title with a controversial split-decision win against huge underdog Taila Santos (48-47, 47-48, 49-46), after Zhang Weili knocked out fellow former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang finished the Pole emphatically in Round 2 of their rematch, defeating Jedrzejczyk with a spinning back fist. The pair had previously fought in 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious via split decision.

Following Saturday’s rematch, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA and left her gloves in the ring – a symbolic gesture for calling time on one’s fighting career.

Full results

Main card

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira via fifth-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:32)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via second-round KO (spinning back fist, 2:28)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via second-round KO (2:24)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via first-round TKO (punches, 2:32)

Prelims

Josh Culibao def. SeungWoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via first-round KO (punch, 1:14)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round KO (punches, 1:22)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)