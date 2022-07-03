Liveupdated1656810442

UFC 276 LIVE: Adesanya vs Cannonier stream, latest updates and results tonight

Follow round-by-round updates from the main card and prelims, including Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 03 July 2022 02:07
UFC 276 Preview: Best Bets

The UFC will present another championship double-header this evening, as the middleweight and featherweight titles are contested at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event of UFC 276, which caps off International Fight Week, Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight belt against Jared Cannonier, wiith the champion a heavy favourite to retain the gold and continue his dominant run atop the division. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski puts the featherweight title on the line against Max Holloway, in what is the third in-ring meeting between the pair.

Volkanovski outpointed Holloway in 2019 to take the belt from the Hawaiian, before retaining it in their rematch in 2020 with another decision victory. The controversial nature of that latter result has led the rivals to square off again tonight in one of numerous highly-anticipated bouts. Elsewhere on the card, rising bantamweight star “Suga” Sean O’Malley faces Pedro Munhoz, while Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira go head to head in a middleweight contest that could determine the next contender for a title shot. Strickland traded barbs with Adesanya at this week’s press conference, while Pereira beat the champion twice during the pair’s kickboxing days, knocking out Adesanya in the second of those clashes.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 276, below.

Donald Cerrone has had two fights fall through recently, but he’s finally back in the Octagon tonight for a rematch with Jim Miller.

“Cowboy” knocked out Miller in their 2014 clash.

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 02:07
Garry moves to 10-0 as a pro, and 3-0 in the UFC.

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 02:05
Ian Garry def. Gabe Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 02:04
Garry vs Green – Round 3

Green pushes forward, and Garry attempts a jumping knee to deter the American.

A few jabs land for Garry now. He’s still very light on his feet. “Garry” chants echo around the T-Mobile Arena.

Knee to the body from Garry, who has picked his shots impressively tonight.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 02:02
Garry vs Green – Round 3

Clean inside leg kick from Garry, who then drops Green with a counter punch early in the round!

Green is able to stand and clinch the Irishman against the fence. He tries for a trip, but Garry denies him.

More good defence from Garry, who eventually makes enough space for a knee up top. He then steps away to reset.

A right hand gets through for the Irishman.

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 02:00
Garry vs Green – Round 2

Green with a right low kick then a left hook up top! Garry comes back with a slapping overhand.

Green is trying to make this more of a brawl, depriving Garry of time to pick his shots.

A big left hand connects for Green just before the buzzer! A great spell for the American at the end of a good round for Garry...

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 01:56
Garry vs Green – Round 2

Again Green presses forward. Garry grazes him with a head kick then appears to accidentally poke Green in the eye.

Garry voluntarily gives Green a moment to recover. We’re soon back under way.

Hard outside leg kick from Garry. He then kicks high and lands a one-two while moving backwards.

Green gets close enough to clinch against the fence then looks for a trip. Nice defence from Garry so far.

It’s actually Garry who is able to get a trip and go straight into mount! He tries to take the back, but Green slips around and does so himself!

Garry stays calm and stands before getting into space. He times a right straight perfectly and seems to wobble Green somewhat...

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 01:54
Garry vs Green – Round 1

Green presses forward early. Garry lands a decent knee up the middle then sees a head kick blocked.

A clean inside leg kick connects for Garry. Good head movement from the youngster, who then slings a right hand at Green.

Garry finds a home for a one-two that appears to hurt Green slightly. The American is cut under his left eye. More rapid punches get through for Garry...

Green steps in with a straight southpaw left. Garry with a terrific combination in response, though, starting and ending with punches but with a head kick in the middle!

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 01:49
Next up, unbeaten Irishman Ian Garry, 24, is in action against fellow welterweight Gabe Green!

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 01:38
Du Plessis: “Holy smokes, he took some big ones. I took some big ones, too.”

That’s five wins in a row for Du Plessis, who is 3-0 in the UFC.

Alex Pattle3 July 2022 01:32

