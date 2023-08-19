✕ Close Conor McGregor feeds Irish stout to Anthony Joshua Irish stout after Robert Helenius knockout

Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292 tonight, after Zhang Weili puts her gold on the line.

Grappling specialist Sterling has proven a divisive champion since winning the belt from Petr Yan via DQ in 2021, despite the Jamaican-American securing successful defences against Yan and other ex-champions in TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.

Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC, and his popularity among fans has seen him rise through the rankings quickly. Will Sterling prove too tough a test for the younger American?

Fans will find out in this evening’s headline bout, which follows Zhang’s strawweight title defence against Amanda Lemos.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 292 below. Sign up to bet365 using The Independent’s unique bonus code by clicking here.