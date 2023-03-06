UFC Fight Night card: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili and all bouts this weekend
Here’s all you need to know as the former bantamweight champion faces a rising contender
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will clash in a meeting of bantamweight contenders on Saturday, when they headline this week’s UFC Fight Night.
Former champion Yan enters this bout on the back of two straight decision losses – against successor Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O’Malley – both of which were debated by fans.
As such, the 30-year-old Russian knows he cannot leave room for doubt here, as he faces the in-form Dvalishvili.
The Georgian, 32, has won eight fights in a row and last competed in August, when he dominated UFC icon Jose Aldo for a points victory.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
This week’s Fight Night is set to take place at The Theater in Las Vegas.
The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Yan – 17/40
Dvalishvii – 37/20
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)
Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)
Abus Magomedov vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)
Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)
Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)
Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)
Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant (bantamweight)
Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)
Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)
Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Victory Henry vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)
Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)
Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)
