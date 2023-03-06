UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili online and on TV this weekend
Here’s all you need to know as the former bantamweight champion faces a rising contender
Petr Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili this weekend, in a UFC Fight Night main event between bantamweight contenders.
Former champion Yan is looking to bounce back from the first two-fight skid of his career, with the Russian having lost split decisions to successor Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O’Malley in his most recent outings.
Most fans feel that Yan should have been given the win against O’Malley – and arguably against Sterling, too – but the 30-year-old can afford to leave no doubt on Saturday.
He goes up against Georgia’s Dvalishvili, who is riding an eight-fight win streak. The 32-year-old most recently fought in August, dominating UFC icon Jose Aldo for a decision win.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
This week’s Fight Night is set to take place at The Theater in Las Vegas.
The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Yan – 17/40
Dvalishvii – 37/20
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)
Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)
Abus Magomedov vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)
Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)
Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)
Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)
Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant (bantamweight)
Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)
Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)
Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Victory Henry vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)
Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)
Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)
