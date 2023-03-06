Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Petr Yan squares off with Merab Dvalishvili this weekend, as the bantamweight contenders clash in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Ex-champion Yan, 30, has suffered narrow decision losses in his last two fights, against successor Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O’Malley.

The loss to O’Malley in October proved especially controversial, but Russian Yan will know he can leave no doubt against Dvalishvili, who is on an eight-fight win streak.

The Georgian, 32, last competed in August, easing to a decision win against Jose Aldo by out-grappling the UFC icon for three rounds.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

This week’s Fight Night is set to take place at The Theater in Las Vegas.

The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Yan – 17/40

Dvalishvii – 37/20

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Merab Dvalishvili (left) was a decision victor over Jose Aldo last time out (Getty Images)

Main card

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant (bantamweight)

Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)

Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

Victory Henry vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva (flyweight)

Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)