Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev will keep pursuing his goal of following in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov by becoming lightweight champion, while the heavyweight and men’s bantamweight divisions are set to see unification bouts between their respective interim champions and official title holders.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for 2022:

Saturday 15 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Muslim Salikhov vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Saturday 22 January – UFC 270 – Honda Center, Anaheim

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against ex-teammate and interim champion Ciryl Gane (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Greg Hardy vs Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Prelims

Poliana Botelho vs Ji Yeon Kim (women’s flyweight)

Warlley Alves vs Jack Della (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Saturday 12 February – UFC 271 – Toyota Center, Houston

Robert Whittaker (left) dropped the middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya in 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Robert Whittaker 2 (middleweight title)

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

Ed Herman vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

Saturday 5 March – UFC 272 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)