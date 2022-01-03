UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Here’s a look at every 2022 event announced by the MMA promotion so far

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 03 January 2022 09:12
Comments
Ngannou Knocks Out Miocic

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev will keep pursuing his goal of following in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov by becoming lightweight champion, while the heavyweight and men’s bantamweight divisions are set to see unification bouts between their respective interim champions and official title holders.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for 2022:

Recommended

Saturday 15 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Muslim Salikhov vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Saturday 22 January – UFC 270 – Honda Center, Anaheim

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against ex-teammate and interim champion Ciryl Gane

(Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Greg Hardy vs Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Prelims

Poliana Botelho vs Ji Yeon Kim (women’s flyweight)

Warlley Alves vs Jack Della (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Saturday 12 February – UFC 271 – Toyota Center, Houston

Robert Whittaker (left) dropped the middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya in 2019

(AFP via Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Robert Whittaker 2 (middleweight title)

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

Ed Herman vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

Saturday 5 March – UFC 272 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Recommended

Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in