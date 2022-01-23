Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev will keep pursuing his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the heavyweight and men’s bantamweight divisions are set to see unification bouts between their respective interim champions and official title holders.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for 2022:

Saturday 22 January – UFC 270 – Honda Center, Anaheim

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against ex-teammate and interim champion Ciryl Gane (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Early prelims

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Saturday 12 February – UFC 271 – Toyota Center, Houston

Robert Whittaker (left) dropped the middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya in 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Robert Whittaker 2 (middleweight title)

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

Ed Herman vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

Saturday 19 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Ilir Latifi vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Stephanie Egger (women’s bantamweight)

Diana Belbita vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader (bantamweight)

Saturday 26 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Misha Cirkunov (middleweight)

Saturday 5 March – UFC 272 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Jorge Masvidal (left) and Colby Covington (Getty Images)

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Devonte Smith vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Michael Oliksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Saturday 12 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Saturday 19 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (Getty Images)

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Ribas (women’s strawweight)

Nate Landwehr vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)

Tucker Lutz vs SeungWoo Choi (featherweight)

Sara McCann vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)

Montel Jackson vs Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvorak (flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Saturday 9 April – UFC 273 – TBD

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title) – not yet official

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title) – not yet official