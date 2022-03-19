UFC London 2022 card: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall and all bouts tonight

British fans and fighters have waited for three years, and finally the UFC returns to London this weekend.

The O2 Arena will be the setting as UFC London takes place for the first time since 2019, with the Covid-19 pandemic having seen 2020’s edition of the event cancelled on short notice and having prevented a card from being staged in 2021.

This year, heavyweights Tom Aspinall of Wigan and Alexander Volkov of Russia will main event in the English capital, with Volkov making it to the UK this week amid concerns that the fallout from his country’s invasion of Russia could thwart his involvement here.

Also in action will be fan favourite Paddy Pimblett of Liverpool, Ipswich fighter Arnold Allen – who takes on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the co-main event – Liverpool’s Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, Welshman Jack Shore and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday 19 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett (left) won his UFC debut via first-round knockout (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via third-round KO (spinning back elbow, 1:52)

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert via first-round KO (punch, 1:07)

Prelims

Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy via first-round submission (anaconda choke, 0:57)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via first-round TKO (punches, 4:03)

Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via first-round submission (triangle choke, 3:57)

Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna via split decision (27-20, 29-28, 29-28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 0:58)

Odds

Volkov – 4/5; Aspinall – 20/21.

Allen – 20/21; Hooker – 4/5.

Pimblett – 1/4; Vargas – 11/4.

Via Betway.