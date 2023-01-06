Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC returns to London this spring, as the UK stages a UFC pay-per-view event for the first time since 2016.

Since Michael Bisping retained the middleweight title against old rival Dan Henderson at the O2 Arena that year, the London venue has held five Fight Night cards, including two in 2022.

Following a record-breaking night at the O2 last March, with big wins for the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall, the UFC made a swift return to the arena in July.

And the success of both events has led the UFC to announce that the venue will stage a pay-per-view card this March.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 286.

When is it?

UFC 286 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 March 2023.

Where is it?

The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Who is fighting?

Leon Edwards (left) dethroned Kamaru Usman in August with a stunning KO late on (Getty Images)

No fights have yet been confirmed, though the general feeling is that a welterweight title fight between British champion Leon Edwards and the man he dethroned in August, Kamaru Usman, may serve as the main event. That depends on Usman’s fitness, however, with the former champion having suffered a broken hand last year.

Meanwhile, high-flying Liverpudlian lightweight Paddy Pimblett and his friend Molly McCann could feature on the card, and the same goes for Ipswich featherweight Arnold Allen.

Where to get tickets

AXS and Ticketmaster are the authorised vendors of UFC 286 tickets in the UK.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 27 January at 10am GMT.

A pre-sale will take place earlier that week, and fans can register their interest in the pre-sale here to receive updates and gain access.