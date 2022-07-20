The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UFC London live stream: How to watch Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main event, undercard and prelims
Just four months after the UFC last visited London, mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion returns to the English capital this weekend.
March’s UFC London card broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records, as British fighters shone in front of a raucous crowd in the first edition of the event since 2019. It was also one of the first Fight Nights to have fans present since before the Covid pandemic began, making for a jubilant evening in London.
In the main event, British heavyweight Tom Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov in the first round in his first headline bout in the UFC, improving his impressive record and earning him another main-event spot this Saturday, when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in a fight that could crown a No 1 contender.
Paddy Pimblett was arguably the biggest star at UFC London in March, however, and he will step into the Octagon again here, facing Jordan Leavitt at lightweight.
Here’s all you need to know about a stacked card.
When is it?
UFC London takes place on Saturday 23 July at the O2 Arena.
The prelims will begin at 5pm BST, with the main card following at 8pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 10pm.
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Aspinall – 4/6; Blaydes – 11/10
Pimblett – 4/11; Leavitt – 15/8
Full card
Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)
Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)
Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)
Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)
Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)
Prelims
L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (bantamweight)
Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)
Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)
Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)
Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)
