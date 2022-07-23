UFC London LIVE: Paddy Pimblett in action before Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes in main event
Follow live updates and results from the O2 Arena, where a host of British fighters compete
A host of British fighters will step out in front of a raucous home crowd this evening, as UFC London plays out at the O2 Arena.
In the main event, Tom Aspinall looks to continue his remarkable heavyweight run as he faces Curtis Blaydes. Wigan fighter Aspinall is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage victories, all of which have come in the first two rounds. Aspinall, 29, took part in his first UFC main event at the March edition of UFC London this year, submitting veteran Alexander Volkov in the first round after outstriking the Russian. Now Aspinall goes up against wrestling specialist Blaydes, whose only professional defeats have come against the hardest hitters in the division, with Francis Ngannou (twice) and Derrick Lewis having knocked out the American. The winner of tonight’s main event may even challenge for the title next time out, or they may have to take on one more test before receiving that honour.
Elsewhere on the card, fan favourite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett takes on Jordan Leavitt. Liverpudlian lightweight Pimblett, who was the star of the show at the O2 in March, had some stern words for the American this week, saying: “My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me.” Pimblett’s fellow Scouser Molly McCann is also in action following her stunning, spinning elbow KO at the last edition of UFC London, while Scotland’s Paul Craig steps into the Octagon once again, too. Follow live updates and results from UFC London, below.
Dalby vs Sillva – Round 2
Boos accompanied the sound of the buzzer at the end of that round, but the fans cheers the start of Round 2, hoping for Dalby to get a foothold in this fight.
He lands a hook, before the welterweights trade leg kicks. Silva rolls under a punch and shoots a double-leg takedown, which he completes with ease. More boos.
Dalby does a decent job at trying to stand against the fence, but Silva outmaneouvres him and takes the back... He’s working on a choke... but Dalby is able to twist and finds himself on top, in full guard!
Dalby vs Sillva – Round 1
Silva shoots for a takedown early, pushing Dalby back to the fence. Dalby is able to fend off a trip attempt but his leg is held. Silva hangs onto it for a LONG time, as the pair traverse the ring. Eventually Silva completes the takedown!
He’s quickly into full guard and gets off a slicing elbow. He controls Dalby for some time before landing a hammer fist. The crowd is already restless, though, and “woo”s ring out around the O2 Arena.
Dalby is able to scoot to the fence, where he turns while attempting not to give up his back. Silva moves into half-guard and fires off a few punches. He’s trying to transition into side control... but runs out of time as the round ends.
We start with a welterweight bout between Nicolas Dalby and Claudio Silva!
We’re 10 minutes away from the first prelim fight of the night!
We’ll be providing round-by-round updates from then onwards.
In other Paddy Pimblett-related news...
The Liverpudlian hit out at ‘fat-shamers’ on Friday after making weight for his fight against Jordan Leavitt, telling his critics to ‘kiss my a**’ before bearing his backside while on stage.
More on that here:
Paddy Pimblett has said he plans to ‘take off’ Jordan Leavitt’s ‘head’ when the lightweights clash at UFC London on Saturday.
Pimblett was the star of the show at UFC London in March, and the Liverpudlian will feature on this weekend’s card at the O2 Arena, too.
The 27-year-old, who is 2-0 in the UFC with two stoppage wins, faces American Leavitt (10-1), who dismissed Pimblett’s abilities at Wednesday’s media day.
“He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad,” Pimblett (18-3) said in response. “He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot. He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.
“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me.”
More from Pimblett here:
UFC London cards, as it turns out, are a bit like buses in the English capital. You wait ages for one to come along, then two arrive at once.
In 2020, the UFC’s annual visit to London was a matter of days away when the card was cancelled – one of the first events to fall as Covid-19 crippled the sporting calendar. Britain’s own Leon Edwards was set to headline the card at the O2 Arena, taking on former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight fell through, along with the rest of the event, and British fans’ one-year wait for a UFC event eventually grew into a three-year longing.
Yet absence has a significant effect on the heart, its atriums and ventricles, and when the UFC ultimately returned to London this March, 17,081 fans and 24 mixed martial artists embraced the evening in equally full-blooded fashion. Together they made for a night that will go down in the folklore of British MMA, and one that captivated followers of the sport worldwide.
Can tonight’s card match it? That is a big ask. We explore the question here:
The Independent spoke to Tom Aspinall’s coach Colin Heron this week in an exclusive interview, in which the Liverpudlian broke down UFC London’s main event, which pits his fighter against Curtis Blaydes.
Here’s an excerpt: “The British wrestling squad normally comes to my gym every Friday, and they’ve got the Commonwealth Games coming up. So, we had four or five of them in, and let me just say this: Not one of them out-wrestled Tom, he won the wrestling with all of them. He would take them down, but if they put him in a bad position, he’d out-scramble them. They’d be exhausted by the time he got to his feet, and he’d be back to his feet in seconds.”
Read the full interview here:
Here’s all you need to know about the timings for tonight’s fights, and how you can watch them online and on TV:
Main card
Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)
Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)
Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)
Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)
Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)
Prelims
L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (featherweight)
Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)
Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)
Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)
Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)
