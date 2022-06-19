Josh Emmett edges close contest with Calvin Kattar in UFC Fight Night main event

The clash of featherweight contenders ended with a somewhat controversial decision

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 19 June 2022 13:06
Comments
<p>Josh Emmett won a split decision against Calvin Kattar</p>

Josh Emmett won a split decision against Calvin Kattar

(Getty Images)

Josh Emmett secured a narrow split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar on Saturday night, edging closer to a UFC featherweight title shot in the process.

Emmett won the Fight Night main event 48-47 on two of the judges’ scorecards, while the other read 48-47 in favour of Kattar.

The somewhat controversial result in Austin improved Emmett’s winning streak to five fights and looks set to see the 37-year-old’s ranking rise from seventh to at least fourth – the spot occupied by Kattar ahead of the Americans’ clash.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is due to defend his belt against former title holder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 276 on 2 July.

Second-ranked Brian Ortega and third-ranked Yair Rodriguez will then face off two weeks later.

Recommended

Full results

Main card

Fan favourite Kevin Holland (left) defeated Tim Means in the co-main event

(Getty Images)

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via second-round submission (D’Arce choke, 1:28)

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via third-round TKO (doctors stoppage, 0:10)

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via first-round TKO (punches, 3:49)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via first-round KO (punch, 3:18)

Prelims

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via first-round KO (punch, 1:34)

Ricardo Ramos def. Daniel Chavez via first-round KO (spinning elbow, 1:12)

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via first-round TKO (punches, 0:59)

Recommended

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via second-round TKO (elbows, 4:25)

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via first-round KO (strikes, 1:13)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in