Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months:

Saturday 30 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Main card

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Prelims

Daniel Lacerda vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Gabriel Green vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young (women’s flyweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

Saturday 7 May – UFC 274 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has won 10 fights in a row (Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcie (bantamweight)

Saturday 11 June – UFC 275 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz to become UFC light heavyweight champion (@UFC via Instagram)

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)