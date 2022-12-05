Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 10 December – UFC 282 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will look to regain the belt (Getty Images)

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev (vacant light heavyweight title)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Prelims

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Paul Rosas Jr vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Chris Curtis vs Jaoquin Buckley (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett twice starred at UFC London events this year (Getty Images)

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Antonio Trocoli (light heavyweight)

TJ Brown vs Erik Silva (featherweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs Daniel da Silva (flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow (bantamweight)

Saturday 17 December – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Jake Matthews vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Maheshate (lightweight)

Michael Morales vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov (lightweight)

Albert Duraev vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Brandon Royval vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson (bantamweight)

Cheyanne Vlismas vs Cory McKenna (women’s strawweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)