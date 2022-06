Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 11 June – UFC 275 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz to become UFC light heavyweight champion (@UFC via Instagram)

Main card

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 18 June – UFC Fight Night – Moody Center, Austin

Calvin Kattar bounced back from his loss to Max Holloway in fine fashion (Getty Images)

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (featherweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Damar Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamman (bantamweight)

Saturday 25 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Saturday 2 July – UFC 276 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unbeaten in the division (Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (women’s flyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Prelims

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 10 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Saturday 16 July – UFC Fight Night – UBS Arena, Elmont

TBD vs TBD

Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

Wigan heavyweight Tom Aspinall will again headline at London’s O2 Arena (Getty Images)

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Darren Till (middleweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 30 July – UFC 277 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

Julianna Pena (right) dethroned Amanda Nunes in December (Getty Images)

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Saturday 23 October – UFC 281 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

TBD vs TBD