Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for 2022:

Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (Getty Images)

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)

Prelims

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Neil Magny vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Tucker Lutz vs SeungWoo Choi (featherweight)

Sara McCann vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvorak (flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs Bruno Souza (featherweight)

Saturday 9 April – UFC 273 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 273 (Getty Images for UFC)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Prelims

Irene Aldana vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Dricus du Plessis vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Albert Duraev vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Gavin Tucker vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 16 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Vicente Luque stopped Belal Muhammad in 2016 and the pair rematch in April (Zuffa LLC via Getty)

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs TJ Laramie (featherweight)

Saturday 23 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade (women’s strawweight)

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Saturday 7 May – UFC 274 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has won 10 fights in a row (Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)