Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 21 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (Getty Images)

Main card

Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira (women’s bantamweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Eryk Anders vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Prelims

Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer vs Uros Medic (lightweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales (bantamweight)

Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares (featherweight)

Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 4 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Saturday 11 June – UFC 275 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz to become UFC light heavyweight champion (@UFC via Instagram)

Main card

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 18 June – UFC Fight Night – Moody Center, Austin

Calvin Kattar bounced back from his loss to Max Holloway in fine fashion (Getty Images)

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (featherweight)

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Damar Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamman (bantamweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Saturday 2 July – UFC 276 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unbeaten in the division (Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Prelims

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (women’s flyweight)

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Darren Till (middleweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Saturday 23 October – UFC 281 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

TBD vs TBD