Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 19 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (Getty Images)

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Prelims

Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Vince Morales vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)

Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 3 December – UFC Fight Night – Amway Center, Orlando

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Saturday 10 December – UFC 282 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Jiri Prochazka (top) won the light heavyweight title by submitting Glover Teixeira in June (Getty Images)

Main card

Jiri Prochazka (C) vs Glover Teixeira 2 (light heavyweight title)

Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Chris Curtis vs Jaoquin Buckley (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

TJ Brown vs Erik Silva (featherweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs Daniel da Silva (flyweight)

Saturday 17 December – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Jamal Pogues vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)