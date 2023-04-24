Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is upon us, as fans anticipate Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon as well as some major title fights.

McGregor, who remains the face of the sport, has not competed since breaking his leg in July 2021 but is due to fight Michael Chandler this autumn, though new stars have emerged elsewhere to help keep audiences engaged.

In one of the biggest fights of 2023, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev retained his title against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, narrowly winning a decision on the latter’s home turf in Australia in February. Then, in March, light-heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight after three years away, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the title vacated by Francis Ngannou in January, when the latter left the UFC.

Later in March, Britain’s Leon Edwards retained the welterweight belt with a decision win over Kamaru Usman in London, seven months after taking the title from the “Nigerian Nightmare” with a stunning head kick. April then kicked off with Israel Adesanya finally beating long-time rival Alex Pereira, the 33-year-old knocking out the Brazilian to regain the middleweight belt that he lost to Pereira in November.

There are plenty more title fights to come, too, starting with Henry Cejudo’s return after a long absence to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt in May. Here is every fight and event announced by the mixed martial arts promotion for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 29 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Main card

Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Josh Quinlan vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Prelims

Martin Buday vs Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Natan Levy vs Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva (woman’s bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Journey Newson (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 6 May – UFC 288 – Prudential Center, Newark, US

Former dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo will return in a title fight (Getty Images)

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Prelims

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Rafael Estevam vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)

Saturday 13 May – UFC Fight Night – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, US

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Getty Images)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs Douglas Silva De Andrade (bantamweight)

Tim Means vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Bryan Battle vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Matt Brown vs Court McGee (welterweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mandy Bohm (women’s flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 3 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Jack Hermansson vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Saturday 10 June – UFC 289 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Julianna Pena (left) and Amanda Nunes will clash for the third time (Getty Images)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena 3 (women’s bantamweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Saturday 17 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Saturday 24 June – UFC Fight Night – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, US

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Saturday 1 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Saturday 8 July – UFC 290 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Saturday 22 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 21 October – UFC 294 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA