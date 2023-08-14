Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action has passed its midway point, as fans anticipate Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon as well as some major title fights.

McGregor, who remains the face of the sport, has not competed since breaking his leg in July 2021 but is due to fight Michael Chandler some time late this year or early next, though new stars have emerged elsewhere to help keep audiences engaged.

In one of the biggest fights of 2023, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev retained his title against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, narrowly winning a decision on the latter’s home turf in Australia in February. Then, in March, light-heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight after three years away, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the title vacated by Francis Ngannou in January, when the latter left the UFC.

Later in March, Britain’s Leon Edwards retained the welterweight belt with a decision win over Kamaru Usman in London, seven months after taking the title from the “Nigerian Nightmare” with a stunning head kick. April then kicked off with Israel Adesanya finally beating long-time rival Alex Pereira, the 33-year-old knocking out the Brazilian to regain the middleweight belt that he lost to Pereira in November.

There are plenty more title fights to come, too. Here is every fight and event announced by the mixed martial arts promotion for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change)

Saturday 19 August – UFC 292 – TD Garden, Boston, US

Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight belt again (Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 26 August – UFC Fight Night – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (Getty Images)

Max Holloway vs “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann (light-heavyweight)

Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Song Kenan vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Liang Na vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Saturday 2 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (AFP via Getty Images)

Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Yannis Ghemmouri vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises (lightweight)

Ange Loosa vs Rhys McKee (welterweight)

William Gomis vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Zarah Fairn vs Hailey Cowan (women’s bantamweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Sunday 10 September – UFC 293 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

(Getty Images)

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (middleweight title)

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi (lightweight)

Kai Kara-France vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung (light-heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke (welterweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 16 September – UFC Fight Night – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Alexa Grasso (right) celebrates dethroning Valentina Shevchenko (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 (women’s flyweight title)

Tracy Cortez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Chris Curtis vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Loopy Godinez vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 21 October – UFC 294 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Charles Oliveira (lightweight title)

Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Saturday 11 November – UFC 295 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US

Jon Jones (C) vs Stipe Miocic (heavyweight title)