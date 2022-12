Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is upon us, as fans anticipate Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon as well as some major title fights.

McGregor, who remains the face of the sport, has not competed since breaking his leg in July 2021 but is as vocal as ever about a return, though new stars have emerged elsewhere and will help to keep audiences engaged.

In one of the biggest fights of 2023, recently crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, with the pair scheduled to meet on the latter’s home turf in Australia in February. Furthermore, former pound-for-pound No 1 Kamaru Usman is expected to try to regain the welterweight title from Leon Edwards, who dethroned the Nigerian-American with a stunning knockout in August 2022. The pair’s rematch – their third clash, in fact – may even headline March’s London card, after Edwards’ title triumph made him just the second British UFC champion ever.

Will we finally see light heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones move up to heavyweight? And if so, will injured champion Francis Ngannou return in time to face him?

Here is every fight and event announced by the mixed martial arts promotion for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 14 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Kelvin Gastelum vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Saturday 21 January – UFC 283 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Glover Teixeira will try to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion (Getty Images)

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill (vacant light heavyweight title)

Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs Brandon Moreno (IC) 4 (flyweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade (women’s flyweight)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker (light heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Thiago Moises vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney (lightweight)

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn (women’s featherweight)

Saturday 11 February – UFC 284 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

UFC champions Islam Makhachev (left) and Alexander Volkanovski will clash in February (Getty Images)

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa (middleweight)

Kai Kara-France vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Zhang Mingyang (light heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Saturday 18 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 25 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 4 March – UFC 285 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 11 March – UFC Fight Night – The Theater, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 18 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 25 March – UFC Fight Night – AT&T Center, San Antonio, US

TBA vs TBA