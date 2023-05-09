Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is upon us, as fans anticipate Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon as well as some major title fights.

McGregor, who remains the face of the sport, has not competed since breaking his leg in July 2021 but is due to fight Michael Chandler this autumn, though new stars have emerged elsewhere to help keep audiences engaged.

In one of the biggest fights of 2023, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev retained his title against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, narrowly winning a decision on the latter’s home turf in Australia in February. Then, in March, light-heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight after three years away, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the title vacated by Francis Ngannou in January, when the latter left the UFC.

Later in March, Britain’s Leon Edwards retained the welterweight belt with a decision win over Kamaru Usman in London, seven months after taking the title from the “Nigerian Nightmare” with a stunning head kick. April then kicked off with Israel Adesanya finally beating long-time rival Alex Pereira, the 33-year-old knocking out the Brazilian to regain the middleweight belt that he lost to Pereira in November.

There are plenty more title fights to come, too, starting with Henry Cejudo’s return after a long absence to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt in May. Here is every fight and event announced by the mixed martial arts promotion for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 13 May – UFC Fight Night – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, US

Heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik is a knockout artist (Getty Images)

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Tim Means vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Prelims

Matt Brown vs Court McGee (welterweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs Douglas Silva De Andrade (bantamweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Natan Levy vs Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mandy Bohm (women’s flyweight)

Bryan Battle vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 3 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Saturday 10 June – UFC 289 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Amanda Nunes (right) and Julianna Pena were set to round out their trilogy, but the latter broke her ribs (Getty Images)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Irene Aldana (women’s bantamweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Saturday 17 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Saturday 24 June – UFC Fight Night – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, US

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Saturday 1 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Saturday 8 July – UFC 290 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Yair Rodriguez (IC) (featherweight title) [TBC]

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Saturday 22 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 21 October – UFC 294 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA