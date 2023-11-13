Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is coming towards its end, as fans come to terms with Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return being delayed until 2024.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 and was due to fight Michael Chandler this spring or summer, but the bout is still without a date, location and weight class – all we know is that it won’t take place in 2023. Thankfully for the UFC, new stars have emerged elsewhere to keep audiences engaged.

In one of the biggest fights of 2023, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev retained his title against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in February – and later repeated the trick in October. In March, light-heavyweight icon Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight after three years away, submitting Ciryl Gane to win the title vacated by Francis Ngannou, when the latter left the UFC. Next up for Jones was meant to be heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Tom Aspinall to win the interim belt against Sergei Pavlovich.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Leon Edwards retained the welterweight belt against Kamaru Usman in London, seven months after taking the title from the “Nigerian Nightmare” with a stunning head kick. April then kicked off with Israel Adesanya finally beating longtime rival Alex Pereira, the “Last Stylebender” knocking out the Brazilian to regain the middleweight belt that he lost to Pereira last year. However, Adesanya would drop the title again in September, suffering a stunning upset loss to Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Pereira moved up to light-heavyweight and won the belt within two fights.

Elsewhere, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley completed his swift rise through the bantamweight rankings by taking the belt from Aljamain Sterling in August, knocking out the Jamaican-American in the second round. There are plenty more huge fights to come, too. Here is every bout and event announced by the UFC for the remaining weeks of the year (cards subject to change):

Saturday 18 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Scotland’s Paul Craig is looking to make a run towards the middleweight title (Getty Images)

Main card

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig (middleweight)

Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Chase Hooper vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Payton Albott vs Nick Aguirre (bantamweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs Amanda Ribas (women’s strawweight)

Jonny Parsons vs Uros Medic (welterweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Pearce vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Jose Johnson (bantamweight)

Cesar Almeida vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Mick Parkin vs Caoi Machado (heavyweight)

Jeka Saragih vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Lucie Pudilova vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)

Trey Ogden vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Charles Johnson vs Rafael Estevam (flyweight)

Saturday 2 December – UFC Fight Night – Moody Center, Austin, US

Beneil Dariush is aiming to get back to winning ways at the top end of the lightweight division (Getty Images)

Main card

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Dan Hooker vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila (women’s bantamweight)

Zach Reese vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 9 December – UFC Fight Night – Shanghai Indoor Arena, Shanghai, China

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 16 December – UFC 296 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Leon Edwards will make the second defence of his UFC welterweight title (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Colby Covington (welterweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Brandon Royval 2 (flyweight title)

Shavkat Rahkmonov vs Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Vicente Luque vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Josh Emmett vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby (light-heavyweight)

Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)

Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Casey O’Neill vs Ariane Lipski (women’s flyweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher (bantamweight)

Saturday 20 January – UFC 297 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

A tearful Sean Strickland was crowned UFC middleweight champion in September (Getty Images)

Sean Strickland (C) vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight title)

Saturday 17 February – UFC 298 – TBA

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Saturday 9 March – UFC 299 – TBA

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Marlon “Chito” Vera (bantamweight title)

