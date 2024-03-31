UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler is still up in the air, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Soon, UFC 300 will roll around. That historic April event will be headlined by light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and his predecessor Jamahal Hill, and it will feature many enthralling match-ups – including a women’s strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, and Justin Gaethje defending the ‘BMF’ title against Max Holloway.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 6 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Chris Curtis (left) during his win over Marc-Andre Barriault (Getty Images)

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Jose Johnson vs Lucas Rocha (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Alatengheili vs Victor Hugo (bantamweight)

Josh Fremd vs Cesar Almeida (middleweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Cynthia Calvillo (women’s strawweight)

Court McGee vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Valter Walker vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Dan Argueta vs Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Norma Dumont vs Germaine de Randamie (women’s bantamweight)

Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Melissa Mullins (women’s bantamweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Saturday 13 April – UFC 300 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Alex Pereira after winning the UFC light-heavyweight title (Getty Images)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (C) vs Max Holloway (‘BMF’ title – lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Prelims

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Early prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller (lightweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Saturday 27 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Manel Kape weighing in ahead of UFC 293 (Getty Images)

Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape 2 (flyweight)

Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

Joel Alvarez vs Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight)

Tim Means vs Uros Medic (welterweight)

Rani Yahya vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs Caio Machado (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Maheshate (lightweight)

Marnic Mann vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs Liang Na (women’s flyweight)

Gabe Green vs James Llontop (lightweight)

Austen Lane vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Saturday 4 May – UFC 301 – Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Featherweight icon Jose Aldo will come out of retirement at UFC 301 (Getty Images)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Steve Erceg (men’s flyweight title)

Jonathan Martinez vs Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Michel Pereira vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino (light-heavyweight)

Joanderson Brito vs Jack Shore (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Jean Silva vs William Gomis (featherweight)

Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaite (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 11 May – UFC Fight Night – Enterprise Center, St Louis, US

Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Saturday 18 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Saturday 1 June – UFC 302 – Prudential Center, New Jersey, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 22 June – UFC Fight Night – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rising UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev (Getty Images)

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir (light-heavyweight)

Sharaputdin Magomedov vs Ihor Potieira (middleweight)

Saturday 29 June – UFC 303 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 3 August – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA

