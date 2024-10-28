UFC schedule 2024: Every fight left this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans will have to wait until 2025 for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them have fought – or will fight – in 2024.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley’s star rose with his first bantamweight title defence, a clinic against old foe Marlon Vera in March, but the American dropped the belt next time out. He was dethroned by Merab Dvalishvili in September, as the Georgian’s relentless pressure proved too much.

It was a similar story for Britain’s Leon Edwards in July, as he surrendered the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, but the fans in Manchester that night at least got to see Tom Aspinall retain his interim heavyweight title. Aspinall’s first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes should set up a clash with ‘undisputed’ champion Jon Jones, who is due to defend his title against divisional great Stipe Miocic in November. But Jones has expressed little interest in facing the Wigan heavyweight, potentially complicating the title picture...

Elsewhere, Dricus Du Plessis took the 185lb belt from Sean Strickland and retained it against Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria ended Alex Volkanovski’s long featherweight title reign and is set to face Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev has proven unbeatable at lightweight.

But the true star of 2024 has been Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champ who has become 205lb king and a fan favourite. The Brazilian is always open to fight on short notice and has already knocked out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr this year.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for the rest of 2024, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):

Saturday 2 November – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

open image in gallery Two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ( Getty Images )

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles (welterweight)

Prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Ariane Da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 9 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt ( Getty Images )

Main card

Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Karolina Kawolkiewicz vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopak (bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Da’Mon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Melissa Mullins vs Klaudia Sygula (women’s bantamweight)

Gaston Bolanos vs Cortavious Romious (bantamweight)

Tresean Gore vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)

Saturday 16 November – UFC 309 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US

open image in gallery UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ( Getty Images )

Main card

Jon Jones (C) vs Stipe Miocic (heavyweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2 – (lightweight; five rounds)

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig (middleweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Prelims

Nikita Krylov vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson (lightweight)

Early prelims

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 23 November – UFC Fight Night – Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

open image in gallery Petr Yan (pictured) will face Deiveson Figueiredo in a clash of former UFC champions ( Getty Images )

Main card

Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Xan Yiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)

Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes (women’s flyweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Xie Bin vs Zhu Kangjie (featherweight)

Baergeng Jieleyisi vs Su Young Yu (bantamweight)

Kiru Singh Sahota vs Dong Hun Choi (flyweight)

Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan (women’s strawweight)

Lone’er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa (flyweight)

Xiao Long vs Quang Le (bantamweight)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Saturday 7 December – UFC 310 – T-Mobile, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery Belal Muhammad after becoming welterweight champion ( REUTERS )

Belal Muhammad (C) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Asakura (men’s flyweight title)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov 2 (heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs Nick Diaz (welterweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle (welterweight)

Tallison Teixeira vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Anthony Smith vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 14 December – UFC Fight Night – Amalie Arena, Tampa, US

TBA vs TBA

Joel Alvarez vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Navajo Stirling vs Tuco Tokkos (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 8 February 2025 – UFC 312 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

TBA vs TBA

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.