UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans will have to wait until 2025 for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them have fought – or will fight – in 2024.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley’s star rose with his first bantamweight title defence, a clinic against old foe Marlon Vera in March, but the American dropped the belt next time out. He was dethroned by Merab Dvalishvili in September, as the Georgian’s relentless pressure proved too much.

It was a similar story for Britain’s Leon Edwards in July, as he surrendered the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, but the fans in Manchester that night at least got to see Tom Aspinall retain his interim heavyweight title. Aspinall’s first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes should set up a clash with ‘undisputed’ champion Jon Jones, who is due to defend his title against divisional great Stipe Miocic in November. But Jones has expressed little interest in facing the Wigan heavyweight, potentially complicating the title picture...

Elsewhere, Dricus Du Plessis took the 185lb belt from Sean Strickland and retained it against Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria ended Alex Volkanovski’s long featherweight title reign and is set to face Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev has proven unbeatable at lightweight.

But the true star of 2024 has been Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champ who has become 205lb king and a fan favourite. The Brazilian is always open to fight on short notice and has already knocked out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr this year.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for the rest of 2024, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):

Saturday 12 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery Brandon Royval (left) challenging Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC men’s flyweight title ( Getty Images )

Main card

Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Junyong Park (middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)

Julia Polastri vs Cory McKenna (women’s strawweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Prelims

Chidi Njokuani vs Jared Gooden (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)

Jonathan Pearce vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Themba Gorimbo vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Chris Barnett vs Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Dan Argueta vs Cody Haddon (bantamweight)

Clayton Carpenter vs Lucas Rocha (flyweight)

Saturday 19 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery UFC middleweight Michel Pereira ( Getty Images )

Main card

Anthony Hernandez vs Michel Pereira (middleweight)

Rob Font vs Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Charles Johnson vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Brady Hiestand vs Jake Hadley (bantamweight)

Darren Elkins vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)

Prelims

Brad Katona vs Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight)

Jessica Penne vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Melissa Martinez vs Alice Ardelean (women’s strawweight)

Austen Lane vs Robelis Despaigne (heavyweight)

Saturday 26 October – UFC 308 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

open image in gallery Max Holloway celebrates his knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 ( Getty Images )

Main card

Ilia Topuria (C) vs Max Holloway (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Bruno Ferreira (middleweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nursulton Ruziboev (welterweight)

Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 2 November – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

open image in gallery Two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ( Getty Images )

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Prelims

Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles (welterweight)

Ariane Da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 9 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Reinier de Ridder vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Karolina Kawolkiewicz vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Tresean Gore vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 16 November – UFC 309 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US

open image in gallery UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ( Getty Images )

Jon Jones (C) vs Stipe Miocic (heavyweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2 – (lightweight; five rounds)

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig (middleweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Saturday 23 November – UFC Fight Night – Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 7 December – UFC 310 – T-Mobile, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 14 December – UFC Fight Night – Amalie Arena, Tampa, US

TBA vs TBA

