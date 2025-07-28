UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is well under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez. Then in March, Brazilian star Alex Pereira dropped the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, ending a fine run as champion as the Russian sealed a points win.
In April, Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly relinquished the gold, while May brought welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts: a title loss for Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena, and a retention for Valentina Shevchenko over Manon Fiorot. Then, in June, Dvalishvili extended his reign with a second win against Sean O’Malley, the same night that Kayla Harrison won the women’s bantamweight belt.
A few weeks later, Ilia Topuria achieved two-weight champion status, obliterating Charles Oliveira to win the vacant 155lb strap, as UFC 317 also saw Alexandre Pantoja extend his dominant flyweight reign. And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025, after UFC 318 ended with Dustin Poirier retiring following a defeat in his third clash with Max Holloway. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 2 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle (women’s bantamweight)
Neil Magny vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)
Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)
Prelims
Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher (bantamweight)
Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Andre Lima vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Piera Rodriguez vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 9 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Alex Perez vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)
Iasmin Luncindo vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)
Andre Fili vs Christian Rodriguez (featherweight)
Miles Johns vs Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)
Eryk Anders vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)
Prelims
Julius Walker vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)
Elijah Smith vs Toshiomi Kazama (bantamweight)
Joselyne Edwards vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s bantamweight)
Gabriella Fernandes vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 16 August – UFC 319 – United Center, Chicago, US
Main card
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)
Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico (featherweight)
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura (flyweight)
Prelims
King Green vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)
Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)
Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)
Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)
Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Early prelims
Karine Silva vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 23 August – UFC Fight Night – Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China
Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang (light-heavyweight)
Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)
Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)
Song Kenan vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)
Rongzhu vs Austin Hubbard (lightweight)
Marco Tulio vs Michel Pereira (middleweight)
Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay (light-heavyweight)
Xiao Long vs Suyoung You (bantamweight)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Sumudaerji vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)
Saturday 6 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France
Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)
Andres Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala (featherweight)
Fares Ziam vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig (light-heavyweight)
Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Kennedy Freeman vs Yuneisy Duben (women’s flyweight)
Shauna Bannon vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 13 September – UFC Noche – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, US
Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)
Raquel Pennington vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)
Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)
Edgar Chairez vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)
Jose Daniel Medina vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)
Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)
Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)
Montserrat Rendon vs Alice Pereira (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 27 September – UFC Fight Night – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
TBA vs TBA
Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara (women’s strawweight)
Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa (bantamweight)
Dooho Choi vs Daniel Santos (featherweight)
Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 4 October – UFC 320 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)
Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 18 October – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 25 October – UFC 321 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Tom Aspinall (C) vs Ciryl Gane (heavyweight title)
Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)
Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)
Saturday 22 November – UFC Fight Night – ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar
TBA vs TBA
