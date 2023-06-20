Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is under way, as Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coach opposing teams of competitors on the UFC television show.

McGregor and Chandler’s teams consist of up-and-coming mixed martial artists who are bidding for a contract with the UFC, and fighters who have fought in the promotion in the past and are looking to make their way back. Only one fighter will emerge victorious on the show.

McGregor has coached on the programme in the past, going up against Urijah Faber in 2015 and winning with his team.

That was a rare case of two coaches taking part in the programme but not fighting each other afterwards, and McGregor vs Chandler has been announced for later this year.

No date, location or weight class has been confirmed, but both fighters have promised that the bout will go ahead.

The first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31 aired on Tuesday 30 May in the US, and on Thursday 1 June in the UK. The series will air weekly episodes until the season finale on 15 August.

In the US, the programme is airing on ESPN and ESPN+. In the UK, BT Sport is broadcasting the show on TV, as well as on its website and app. Episodes go live at 10pm BST each Thursday.

It is worth noting that BT Sport is being rebranded to TNT Sports in July.