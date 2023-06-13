Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will go head to head this weekend, clashing in a UFC Fight Night main event.

The middleweights are both pursuing a second shot at the title, with each man having come up short against Israel Adesanya during the incumbent champion’s first reign.

Italian Vettori suffered a points loss to Adesanya in June 2021, three years after losing to the Nigerian-New Zealander by the same means. Then, last July, American Cannonier was similarly outpointed by Adesanya.

Vettori has gone 2-1 since his second loss to Adesanya, losing to Robert Whittaker between victories over Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze. Meanwhile, Cannonier bounced back from his title-fight defeat with a points win against Sean Strickland in December.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

What time is it?

The prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 18 June (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Marvin Vettori is pursuing a second shot at the UFC middleweight title (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Prelims

Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)

Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes (women’s flyweight)

Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)