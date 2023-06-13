Vettori vs Cannonier live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night online and on TV this weekend
Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will clash in a UFC Fight Night main event this weekend, as the middleweights continue their respective pursuits of a second title shot.
Italian Vettori failed to dethrone Israel Adesanya during the incumbent champion’s first reign, suffering a points loss to the Nigerian-New Zealander in June 2021 – three years after losing to Adesanya by the same means.
Then, in July 2022, Cannonier similarly came up short in a title fight with Adesanya, losing on all three scorecards after a tepid showing.
Vettori has gone 2-1 in the Octagon since his second defeat by Adesanya, outpointing Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze either side of a decision loss to Robert Whittaker. Meanwhile, American Cannonier bounced back from his loss to Adesanya by beating Sean Strickland on points in December.
What time is it?
The prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 18 June (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)
Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)
Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)
Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)
Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)
Prelims
Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)
Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)
Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)
Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes (women’s flyweight)
Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)
Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)
