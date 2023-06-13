Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former UFC title challengers will square off in a Fight Night main event this weekend, as Marvin Vettori faces Jared Cannonier.

Vettori, one of the UFC’s few Italian fighters, came up short while challenging Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in 2021, losing to the Nigerian-New Zealander via decision – just as he had in 2018. Thirteen months later, American Cannonier suffered a similar fate, losing to Adesanya on points after an underwhelming performance.

Vettori bounced back from his second defeat by Adesanya with a points win against Paulo Costa, before losing to Robert Whittaker. However, the “Italian Dream” again responded positively this March, edging past Roman Dolidze in London.

Meanwhile, Cannonier has competed once since his bout with Adesanya, defeating Sean Strickland on points in December.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

What time is it?

The prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 18 June (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Marvin Vettori is pursuing a second shot at the UFC middleweight title (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Prelims

Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)

Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes (women’s flyweight)

Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)