NFL player Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact” as the Buffalo Bills star continues to make a recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest.
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said the 24-year-old remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.
In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Tim Pritts said: “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”
Earlier, Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.
A Buffalo Bills statement said: “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.
The game was brought to a halt when the 24-year-old Bills player was critically injured and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the hospital where he has been treated ever since.
League executives had said that all options were available to them to resume the game, but sources told The Associated Press on Thursday that the game will not be completed.
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle during Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is more on exactly what happened to Damar Hamlin:
For Damar Hamlin’s teammates, peers and everyone in the NFL community, going back to work is not business as usual.
Players returned to practice with heavy hearts on Wednesday, two days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati.
Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety, remains hospitalized in critical condition, but his teammates are set to play the Patriots on Sunday, and all games for Week 18 remain on schedule.
Some players across the league have expressed concern about playing this weekend because they’re still processing what happened to Hamlin. Many were in tears watching him receive medical attention on the field. They’re praying for his recovery and are dealing with emotions they’ve never experienced playing a sport.
Skip Bayless defends refusing to take down Damar Hamlin tweet in angry clash with own co-host
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe returned to his Fox Sports talk show and berated co-host Skip Bayless when he refused to take down his widely criticised Damar Hamlin tweet.
Sharpe did not show up for Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bayless, a sports pundit known for trolling athletes and giving outrageous takes, was widely criticised for a tweet he made after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
“[N]o doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless tweeted after the game was suspended.
Joe Biden speaks with family of critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin
Joe Biden says that he has spoken with the parents of stricken Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is recovering in hospital following his on-field cardiac arrest earlier this week.
The US president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House from Kentucky that he had spoken with Hamlin’s mother and father “at length” as their son remains in critical condition.
The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player is being treated at a Cincinnati hospital after he made a hit on a Cincinnati Bengals player and collapsed during the game on Monday night.
Mr Biden was also asked during his trip if he thought professional football was too dangerous.
“Look, the idea that you’re gonna have, look you’ve got guys that are 6’8”, 340 pounds running a 4.8 40 ... If you hit somebody with that kinda ... now that’s not what happened here ... but I just think it’s, I don’t know how you avoid it,” Mr Biden said.
ICYMI: Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Even before Hamlin was carried off the field in Cincinnati, posts amassing thousands of shares and millions of views began circulating online claiming without evidence that complications from COVID-19 vaccines caused his health emergency.
While cardiac specialists say it’s too soon to know what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop, they’ve offered a rare type of trauma called commotio cordis as among the possible culprits. Physicians interviewed by The Associated Press say there’s no indication Hamlin’s vaccine status played a role, and said there’s no evidence to support claims that a number of young athletes have died as a result of COVID vaccinations.
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay make big donations as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m
Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.
The 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition at hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.
Brady has been joined by a number of NFL owners too, with Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts making the highest donation at $25,003.
Many have added $3 to their totals in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.
Doctors said Mr Hamlin’s neurological functions are intact after cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.
NFL will not resume Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game
The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications for the AFC. Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.
The scenarios approved by the competition committee include a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
The resolution being presented to clubs for a vote on Friday follows:
The AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.
Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.
If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.
If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.
Also, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week 18, the Ravens would have two wins over the Bengals, a divisional opponent, but will not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore will for a 17-game schedule.
Therefore, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati and if those two clubs are schedule to play a wild-card game against each another, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss.
However, if the Bengals win this weekend or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the wild-card round, the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures.
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.
The game was brought to a halt when the 24-year-old Bills player was critically injured and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the hospital where he has been treated ever since.
“This has been a very difficult week,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the cancellation, which came on the same day that Hamlin’s doctors said he was awake and communicating with them.
“We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.
“We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”
