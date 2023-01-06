✕ Close Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on field after a scary hit

NFL player Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact” as the Buffalo Bills star continues to make a recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said the 24-year-old remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Tim Pritts said: “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”

Earlier, Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.

A Buffalo Bills statement said: “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”