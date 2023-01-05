Damar Hamlin – latest: Buffalo Bills star’s fundraiser site passes fresh milestone as NFL owners donate
NFL player Damar Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” but remains in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, his team said in an update on Wednesday night.
The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital after he collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday night’s game.
Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn had told CNN on Tuesday evening that his nephew had to be resuscitated twice, although family friend and Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney clarified those remarks on Wednesday morning – saying that Glenn misspoke and the safety was only resuscitated once.
“Right now things are moving in a positive direction,” Rooney told NFL Network. “What the doctors were looking to see, I think they saw that. There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice. I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.”
Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions came together to pray for Hamlin
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says that his team came together to pray for Damar Hamlin when they got together as a team for the first time since the injury.
“We started the meeting with a prayer,” Campbell told reporters. “We gave a prayer, all of us in the room came together, we did that and then we moved on.
“We felt that was the best thing to do and the right thing to do. When you don't have words and you don't know what to say, there's waves of emotion, then prayer is the best thing. So we did that and that's where we left it.”
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay make big donations as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m
Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.
The 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition at hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.
Brady has been joined by a number of NFL owners too, with Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts making the highest donation at $25,003.
Many have added $3 to their totals in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills player remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing mid-game
Hamlin’s father updates Bills players on son’s progress
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Damar Hamlin’s father Mario had a Zoom call with the Buffalo Bills players yesterday to personally update them on his son’s progress.
Schefter reports that it was a boon to the Bills, with his source saying “the team needed it.”
‘I knew he could hear me’ says childhood friend of Hamlin hospital visit
Damar Hamlin’s childhood friend and high school teammate, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, visited the Buffalo Bills star in hospital and has no doubt he will recover.
Thomas went to the hospital where Hamlin was being treated Monday night, where he said Hamlin lay sedated after being rushed from the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I know he could hear me,” Thomas said while speaking to reporters Wednesday. He said he was able to be in the room with Hamlin and hold his hand. “Even if he couldn’t hear me, it didn’t matter. I said what I had to say.”
The pair, who became close friends while teammates at their Pittsburgh high school, spoke daily and had talked earlier Monday before Hamlin’s collapse.
“It calmed me way down,” Thomas said of seeing his friend. “It made the trip home a lot easier. I could go home and know he’s gonna be straight. I got him. We all got him. Everybody’s behind him.”
What is commotio cordis? Traumatic injury that may have led to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team said in a statement that the 24-year-old had suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. Mr Hamlin received CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital.
“When he was hit in that chest anteriorly, as hard as he was, it’s a phenomenon known as commotio cordis. This is when you get traumatic injury to the anterior chest, just as the heart is getting prepared to have another beat,” Dr Anthony Cardillo told CNN.
“It’s during that repolarization phase and the electromechanical activity of the heart ... the heart is fuelled by electrical impulse,” Dr Cardillo noted. “If you have trauma at an exact moment, when that heart is getting ready to repolarize and beat again, you will go into cardiac arrest.”
Emergency room specialist says trauma likely happened just as heart was about to beat again
Minnesota Vikings coach says players reminded to seek mental health resources
As the Vikings and most NFL teams returned to practice yesterday for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s collapse, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said he sent a message to his players addressing the emotional and mental stress of the situation.
The former NFL quarterback wrote in the message that he understood how hard it was for them to watch Hamlin’s collapse.
He said he reminded players to seek help for emotional and mental well-being in the message, and in team meetings.
“We just want to be there for them,” O’Connell said. “Their mental health, their emotional health, is very, very important to me and our entire organisation.”
Hamlin’s injury wasn’t Tee Higgins’ fault, players say
NFL players and teammates have put their weight behind Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, saying he did nothing wrong during the play that contributed to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.
During Monday night’s game, Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. The play appeared routine but Hamlin got to his feet and then collapsed backward.
“There’s nothing you can do about that hit,” quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday after the Bengals practised for the first time since the incident. That hit happens on every play of every single game. That’s the scary part about it.”
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons pushed back at former NFL player Bart Scott, who suggested on ESPN that Higgins was partially at fault for lowering his head and “throwing his body” into Hamlin‘s chest after catching a 13-yard pass.
“(A)re we serious?!!? why do we let some people speak on tv?!,” Parsons tweeted in response to Scott’s comments. “This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild!”
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was more direct, tweeting in response to Scott: “straight bozo.”
Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said Hamlin and Higgins were simply “out there playing at full speed.”
“It’s just what happens sometimes, and it’s just such a freak accident,” Reader said. “You can’t take your foot off the gas as a defender or an offensive player out there. If you’re playing lightly, you’re going to take your risk of getting hurt. It’s the only way to play this game. You got to play 100 miles an hour, and that’s how you go about it.”
Players say Hamlin incident is stark reminder of the dangers of the NFL
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said Damar Hamlin’s condition is very much in the minds of players and is a reminder of the risks associated with the game.
He said he went to bed with a “heavy heart” on Monday night and asked his wife to keep a check on updates on Hamlin’s condition.
“It’s been the first thing addressed in each meeting we’ve had today,” Cousins said. “I think that was important. It’s very much on the forefront of people’s minds.”
He added that what happened Monday night is hard to just ignore or shake off.
“I also think we’re professionals; we have a job to do. Every game, you’re aware of the risks, and you still have to go play.”
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said he was on his knees when he heard the news.
“I’ve obviously been praying. I got on my knees, praying and trying to figure out, ‘What can you do?’” Phillips said.
“There’s nothing really to do other than try to reach out to everyone you can and make sure that they know that they’re loved and bring as much support as you can.”
Joe Biden speaks with family of critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin
Joe Biden says that he has spoken with the parents of stricken Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is recovering in hospital following his on-field cardiac arrest earlier this week.
The US president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House from Kentucky that he had spoken with Hamlin’s mother and father “at length” as their son remains in critical condition.
The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player is being treated at a Cincinnati hospital after he made a hit on a Cincinnati Bengals player and collapsed during the game on Monday night.
Buffalo Bills say player has shown ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition
