Damar Hamlin – update: Buffalo Bills star had to be resuscitated twice and remains in critical condition
NFL player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game on Monday night, his family says.
The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital after he collapsed to the ground after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before being treated by first responders.
“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn told CNN.
“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the Bills stated on Twitter on Tuesday.
Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.
Damar Hamlin’s jersey becomes one of the highest selling on Fanatics
Damar Hamlin’s jersey number 3 is one of highest selling jerseys on Fanatics, a sports apparel company, according to Pro Football Focus.
All the proceeds from Hamlin’s jersey sales will be donated to his GoFundMe toy drive. It has raised $5.6m (£4.7m) in 24 hours since his collapse.
The football player launched donations to a toy drive in 2020. Donation money from the drive went to toys for children in need in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
We need to call out the despicable response to Damar Hamlin’s injury
All NFL teams change Twitter profile pictures to ‘Pray for Damar'
All 32 teams of the NFL have changed their Twitter profile photos to show support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.
The profile pictures now read “Pray for Damar” along with his jersey number 3.
NFL give update on Bills vs Bengals rescheduling after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
Luke Baker has the details.
Skip Bayless apologises for hosting ‘Undisputed’ show following Hamlin injury
ICYMI: The Fox Sports host has been widely criticised for a tweet he made in the moments after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night.
During the incident, Bayless tweeted: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”
Bayless later claimed that his original tweet had been misunderstood.
“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters,” Bayless tweeted.
But following the controversy his co-host Shannon Sharpe did not appear on the show on Tuesday.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s Undisputed , Bayless did not mention his tweet but seemed emotional and said he had carried on with the show after “barely sleeping on it.”
“I apologise for what for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show,” he said.
“I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today.”
Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice by medics, says family
Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after the shocking incident.
NFL reporter gives update on Hamlin’s condition
Received word this evening that Damar Hamlin’s “breathing is improving.” We continue to pray,” tweeted Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
Received word this evening that Damar Hamlin's "breathing is improving."— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 4, 2023
We continue to pray.
Buffalo Sabres players wear Hamlin shirts to NHL game
💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/C9SjfBSJ2W— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 3, 2023
NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video
The Buffalo Bills player went into cardiac arrest after getting tackled in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
