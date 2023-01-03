Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Damar Hamlin, safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, collapsed on field on Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, requiring CPR and a defibrillator before being taken in an ambulance out of the stadium.

The hit that appeared to have caused the injury came in the first quarter of the game in Cinacinnati.

Mr Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, stood to his feet briefly, then collapsed.

Players and coaches from both teams looked on and kneeled as Mr Hamlin was treated.

Mr Hamlin needed both an automated external defibrillator and CPR on field, and left the field with a pulse but unable to breathe on his own, Fox 19 reports.

The game between the two teams has been officially postponed, the Bengals announced on Monday.