Liveupdated1672716187

Damar Hamlin injury - latest: NFL game cancelled after Bills player gets CPR after collapsing on field

Follow for updates on Damar Hamlin after collapse during Bills-Bengals NFL game

Josh Marcus
Tuesday 03 January 2023 03:23
Damar Hamlin, safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, collapsed on field on Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, requiring CPR and a defibrillator before being taken in an ambulance out of the stadium.

The hit that appeared to have caused the injury came in the first quarter of the game in Cinacinnati.

Mr Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, stood to his feet briefly, then collapsed.

Players and coaches from both teams looked on and kneeled as Mr Hamlin was treated.

Mr Hamlin needed both an automated external defibrillator and CPR on field, and left the field with a pulse but unable to breathe on his own, Fox 19 reports.

The game between the two teams has been officially postponed, the Bengals announced on Monday.

1672715620

Bengals-Bills game officially postponed

Tonight’s NFL matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills has been officialy postponed, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field and had to be taken out of the stadium in an ambulance.

Josh Marcus3 January 2023 03:13
NFL temporarily suspends Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin injury

Both the Cincinatti Bengals and the Buffalo Bills temporarily left the field on Monday night, after the NFL suspended their game following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse.

Josh Marcus3 January 2023 03:07
VIDEO: Ambulance arrives on field at Bengals-Bills game

Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game sent first-responders onto the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Reporter Marshall Kramsky of WCPO captured the moment when an ambulance backed onto the pitch to collect Mr Hamlin, who reportedly required CPR and an AED for his injuries.

Josh Marcus3 January 2023 02:57
NFL player gets CPR after collapsing on field in Bills-Bengals game

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati.

Mr Hamlin reportedly hit Mr Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.

First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance.

Josh Marcus3 January 2023 02:52
A scary injury for Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills collapsed on Monday night after a tackle against an opposing player, sending first responders rushing onto the field.

Follow live for the latest updates on Mr Hamlin’s condition.

Josh Marcus3 January 2023 02:47

