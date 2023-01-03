Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ken Block, a rally car driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC shoes, was killed in a snowmobile accident on Monday, the social media account of Hoonigan confirmed. He was 55.

Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in Utah at 2pm when his vehicle “upended, landing on top of him,” Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.

The professional rally driver was riding with a group on the slopes but he was alone at the time of the incident.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials said he suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Confirming his death, Hoonigan described Block as a “visionary, a pioneer and an icon”.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan said in a statement.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block, one of the most famous rally car drivers in the world, competed in skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross competitions during his storied career.

He is best known for his stirring Gymkhana stunt driving videos, eventually earning him a cameo on BBC’s Top Gear. He co-founded DC Shoes brand and co-owned Hoonigan, a famous apparel brand for auto enthusiasts.

Block has more than 1.92 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he regularly posted Gymkhana videos, which garnered more than 50 million views.

He was also regularly competing at ESPN’s X Games in their rally racing editions.

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and three children, including 16-year-old Lia, who is also a driver.