Missouri-based sports bettors can now register with licensed sportsbooks with the pre-launch period having opened on November 17 ahead of the full roll-out on December 1.

Missouri became the 39th state to legalise sports betting in November 2024, when Amendment 2 passed.

Sports betting will officially go live on Monday 1 December 2025 in the Show-Me State, permitting Missouri residents to claim sportsbook promos and place bets.

Several online sportsbooks have been granted temporary licences to offer bets from December 1, with each betting site offering Missouri sportsbook promos for new customers.

Sports fans over the age of 21 in Missouri are now able to start signing up to sportsbooks and new customers will qualify for pre-registration bonuses that will be credited once sports betting is live in Missouri next month.

These Missouri sign up bonuses and betting offers allow customers to claim bonus bets and bonus funds to use on Missouri sportsbooks.

Ahead of the introduction of online sports betting, The Independent has taken a look at the best Missouri sportsbook promos that are available for pre-live registration.

Best Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Missouri Sportsbook Missouri Sportsbook Promo Missouri Promo Code DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets N/A BetMGM Missouri $1.5k Moneyback as Bonus Bets INDEPENBET Caesars Missouri Bet $5, Get $150 + 5x 100% profit boosts N/A FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $400 N/A Bet365 Missouri Deposit €10, bet $1, Get $365 N/A Fanatics Missouri Choose between: Deposit $50 Get 15 x $200 NSB's; Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash; Bet $5, Get $50 FanCash. N/A

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook is offering a welcome bonus of $300 to new customers betting just $5 on any market with odds of at least -500.

The DraftKings sign-up bonus is open to Missouri residents over the age of 21, who simply have to download the DraftKings app during the pre-live registration once active from November 17.

Bettors must then place a $5 deposit before wagering $5 on any sport with odds of -500 once sports betting goes live on December 1.

open image in gallery Draftkings have plenty of ongoing promos for existing customers once the welcome offer phase is over ( Draftkings )

After the qualifying bet is settled, win or lose, customers will receive $300 in bonus bets within 24 hours. There is no DraftKings Missouri promo code required, and bonus bets are active for seven days once credited.

Founded in 2012 and initially offering fantasy sports services, DraftKings entered the online sportsbook space after the widened legalization of sports betting in 2018.

Previously partnered with both the NHL and MLB, NBA legend Michael Jordan has invested in the company. It is widely regarded as one of the best online sportsbooks for the quality of its product.

BetMGM: $1.5k Moneyback as Bonus Bets

BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook can expect to claim an eye-watering promo, with the online sportsbook providing money back in bonus bets up to an amount of $1,500.

The BetMGM Missouri promo mirrors what was on offer in other states, with new customers able to bet up to $1.5k on any market, and if your wager loses, you will receive the same amount in bonus bets.

In other states, the welcome offer has required a BetMGM promo code, and Missouri bettors can use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up and registering.

open image in gallery Use the BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up on or after November 17 ( BetMGM )

The sign up offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the bonus. Bettors have seven days to use the bonus funds.

BetMGM has quite a presence in sports already, sponsoring tournaments and teams around the world, including NBA, NHL and NFL franchises.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 + 5x 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new Missouri users an impressive two-part welcome package ahead of the state’s December betting launch.

Anyone who opens a new account between November 17 and November 30 and deposits just $5 can unlock five 100% Profit Boost tokens, each usable on wagers up to $25.

These boosts activate once wagering goes live on December 1 and remain valid for 30 days, a nice perk for bettors looking to maximize early value.

open image in gallery Missouri-based bettors will soon be able to access Caesars’ sportsbook promos ( Caesars )

Caesars also adds a second incentive - win your first real-money bet of $5 or more, and you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets, paid as six $25 tokens.

It’s a strong offer, but bettors should note the key requirements. Your first wager must be at least $5, cannot use a Profit Boost, and must be placed within 30 days of registration.

With two layers of rewards and low barriers to entry, Caesars Sportsbook is positioning itself as one of Missouri’s most attractive early sign-up options.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $400 Bonus Bets

FanDuel is giving Missouri sports fans one of the most valuable pre-launch bonuses, offering $400 in bonus bets to new users who register before November 30.

Anyone who signs up early will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, simply for creating an account between November 17 and November 30. No deposit or promo code is required.

Once mobile wagering officially goes live on December 1, bettors can unlock the remaining $300 in bonus bets by depositing at least $10 and placing a $5 real-money wager.

open image in gallery The FanDuel site is neatly laid out and easy to navigate ( FanDuel )

No minimum odds apply, and the bonus is awarded regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses.

This two-stage promotion gives Missouri residents a genuine head start heading into a packed December sports calendar, from NFL action and college football rivalry games to early-season NBA and NHL matchups.

With its highly-rated app, strong odds and excellent live betting features, FanDuel is poised to be one of Missouri’s top sportsbook options from day one.

Bet365: Deposit $10, Bet $1, Get $365

Bet365 is another soon-to-open sportsbook in Missouri that is offering first-time customers a bet and get bonus.

It’s probably the strongest low-risk welcome offer in the state - deposit $10, bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets.

New users who pre-register from November 17 can unlock this promotion as soon as sports betting goes live on December 1.

After signing up and depositing at least $10, simply place a $1 wager on any sports market from December 1.

open image in gallery Bet365 customers can expect to find regular sportsbook promos across major sports ( Bet365 )

Once that qualifying bet settles, win or lose, Bet365 will credit your account with $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

It’s a rare offer that delivers huge value without requiring a big upfront commitment, making it perfect for first-time bettors or anyone eager to explore multiple markets with minimal risk.

Bet365 is known for competitive odds, a fast app and arguably the best live-betting experience.

With NFL, college hoops and the NHL all underway in early December, Missouri bettors will have no shortage of ways to put their $365 in bonus bets to use.

Fanatics: Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus Bets

Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook is scheduled to go live on December 1 and offers Missouri residents a sports betting sign up bonus

It does require a larger qualifying stake than other online sportsbooks, with both a minimum deposit and wager of $30.

There is also a minimum -500 odds wagering requirement to unlock the welcome bonus.

Once your qualifying bet has been settled, the bonus bet will be credited to your Fanatics Sportsbook account in the form of FanCash, which can be used on the sportsbook for seven days.

open image in gallery Missouri bettors can expect to have access to all Fanatics’ promotions from Dec 1 ( Fanatics )

Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook also offers customers a 10 per cent FanCash bonus on every wager.

Fanatics Missouri sportsbook was initially founded in 2011 as a way for sports fans to buy merchandise of their favourite teams, before moving into the world of sports betting.

As such, FanCash can also be used to purchase merchandise from the Fanatics website.

How We Rate Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Value: With so many Missouri sportsbook promos available, we prioritize offers that deliver strong value for minimal upfront cost. The best sign-up bonuses provide generous rewards for low deposits or small qualifying bets.

Usability: A great promo means little if the platform is hard to use. We assess how easy it is to navigate the sportsbook, place bets, deposit funds and access features like live streaming across both desktop and Missouri betting apps.

Security: Protecting personal and financial information is essential. All recommended sportsbooks must use top-tier security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Terms & Clarity: We examine how clearly each sportsbook outlines its terms and conditions. Transparent rules on deposits, withdrawals and bonus use are key to a positive experience.

Restrictions: Some welcome offers come with limiting conditions, such as minimum odds requirements (e.g. -500 or longer) or restricted bet types. We identify and filter out overly restrictive promos to highlight the best options for first-time bettors.

Overall Experience: Beyond the welcome bonus, we evaluate the full product: same-game parlays, live streaming, rewards programmes and other features that enhance long-term value for Missouri bettors.

Types of Missouri Sportsbook Sign Up Promos Explained

No Sweat First Bets / Second Chance Bets - Known by a few different names, these promos offer customers money back as bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses. Bettors can take advantage of this to place a larger qualifying bet, safe in the knowledge that they will receive their funds back as bonus bets if their wager loses. Deposit Match Bonuses - Sportsbooks may offer first-time bettors a deposit match. Essentially, the sportsbook will match money deposited into an account in bonus bets, doubling a bettor’s balance - up to a certain limit, of course. Currently no sportsbooks in Missouri are offering this type of sign-up promo. Bet & Get Offers - The most common Missouri sportsbook promo. First-time customers simply place a qualifying bet to receive bonus bets, often not dependent on the outcome of their initial wager. For example, Fanatics offer up to $300 in bonus bets if a first-time bettor places an initial qualifying wager of $30.

What Teams To Bet On In Missouri

Missouri is currently a hotbed for successful sports teams, with the state home to franchises from three of the four most popular American sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a successful run in the NFL over the last six years, reaching five Super Bowls and winning three Lombardi Trophies.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is consistently in the conversation for MVP, a popular betting market, whilst tight end Travis Kelce’s status as Taylor Swift’s future husband leads sportsbooks to offer odds on Swifty-related prop bets.

open image in gallery Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ( Associated Press )

In the MLB, the St Louis Cardinals are the second-most successful franchise in league history, with 11 World Series wins.

State rivals Kansas City Royals have also claimed baseball’s highest honor, winning the World Series in 1985 and 2015.

NHL franchise St Louis Blues became the most recent Missouri-based team to claim their sport’s biggest prize, lifting the Stanley Cup at the fourth attempt in 2019.

Soccer is still growing in the States but Missouri has been an early adopter of the beautiful game, with two MLS franchises - St Louis City SC and Sporting Kansas City, who technically are based in neighbouring Kansas.

Founding members of the MLS, Sporting Kansas City lifted the MLS Cup in 2013, whilst St Louis City only joined the league in 2023.

Away from professional sports, the Missouri Tigers are a prominent team in college football, formerly competing in the Big 12 before joining the South Eastern Championship.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Top Tips

Compare - Sportsbooks are ready to offer Missouri promos at the start of December, andthere are numerous offers to choose from. However, each sportsbook provides a slightly different offer, meaning that our best overall choice may not be the perfect match for you. For seasoned gamblers with extra cash to play with, second chance bonuses could be worth it. However, more casual customers would perhaps find more use with FanDuel’s bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets.

- Sportsbooks are ready to offer Missouri promos at the start of December, andthere are numerous offers to choose from. However, each sportsbook provides a slightly different offer, meaning that our best overall choice may not be the perfect match for you. For seasoned gamblers with extra cash to play with, second chance bonuses could be worth it. However, more casual customers would perhaps find more use with FanDuel’s bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets. Efficient - Second chance bets may prompt you to place an initial wager at higher odds than you usually would, but often there is no need. With bets qualifying for the bonus at just -500 odds, it could prove more prudent to place your first bet on a result you’re confident in for the sake of efficiency.

- Second chance bets may prompt you to place an initial wager at higher odds than you usually would, but often there is no need. With bets qualifying for the bonus at just -500 odds, it could prove more prudent to place your first bet on a result you’re confident in for the sake of efficiency. Terms - That brings us nicely to our next point - make sure that your wagers qualify for bonus bets! Some markets are entirely excluded from the offer, which can be checked by looking at the sportsbook’s terms and conditions, but sometimes fluctuating odds can catch even the most experienced bettors out. When placing your initial wager to qualify for a bonus, ensure that you’ve met the minimum requirement for the stake, and also that the wager is at the minimum odds required. DraftKings offer has minimum odds of -500, for example.

- That brings us nicely to our next point - make sure that your wagers qualify for bonus bets! Some markets are entirely excluded from the offer, which can be checked by looking at the sportsbook’s terms and conditions, but sometimes fluctuating odds can catch even the most experienced bettors out. When placing your initial wager to qualify for a bonus, ensure that you’ve met the minimum requirement for the stake, and also that the wager is at the minimum odds required. DraftKings offer has minimum odds of -500, for example. Expiry - Just as each sportsbook offers different values and types of promos, their rules for using the bonus bets differ. The various Missouri sportsbooks promos have different expiry dates, ranging from 72 hours to seven days. Depending on the sportsbook, the bonuses may take up to 72 hours to show in your balance, so it is important to keep in mind when they arrive into your account. It is also important to consider that you may have to accept the promo offer within a certain timeframe of creating your account.

How to Claim a Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Step-by-step guide:

Choose: Simply select a Missouri Sportsbook and applicable Missouri Sportsbook promo. Sign up & enter promo code (if applicable) - Once you have settled on which Missouri sportsbook you are using, it is time to create an account. If a promo code is required at this time, also provide this key detail in order to qualify for the welcome offer. Complete registration process (including Social Security No.) - There are further details required in the interest of safety and security for both patron and bettor. Complete the registration period with your chosen Missouri sportsbook, which will allow you to place wagers. Deposit and place your qualifying bet - Now it is time to place a bet! First, choose an eligible payment method to make your deposit. Most Missouri sportsbook promos may require a qualifying deposit to unlock the bonus. After that, scroll through your chosen Missouri sportsbook to look at the markets on offer. Once you have chosen a sport to bet on, make sure to double check the terms and conditions to ensure that your bet qualifies before confirming your wager. Certain markets might be excluded, or live odds might fluctuate below the minimum odds required. Receive your bonus bet if applicable - Hopefully your wager will be successful, but either way you will have to wait and find out! Once your qualifying bet has been settled, you will receive any winnings to your account, as well as any bonuses you have earned depending on the terms of the sign up bonus. Sportsbook promos such as DraftKings credit your account with bonus bets, win or lose your qualifying wager. Use bonus bets in timeframe specified by the sportsbook - You may have to wait up to 72 hours depending on the sportsbook for the bonus bets to be credited to your account. When you do receive the funds, you will have a set timeframe specified by the sportsbook you are using. Typically this is seven days.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling is another way to enjoy watching sports, but only when it is done so in a responsible manner.

The Missouri Gaming Commission has safeguards in place to help with problem gambling.

There is a problem gambling list which allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from creating accounts with online betting companies, whilst the state offers 24/7 assistance via their 1-888-BETS-OFF phoneline.

There are also national resources, such as the National Council on Problem Gambling, www.ncpgambling.org , which provides a phoneline (1-800-GAMBLER) and text service (800GAM).

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: The Independent’s Verdict

With online sports betting about to launch in Missouri, residents have a rare chance to secure generous pre-registration bonuses and opening-day offers from the state’s top sportsbooks.

Each operator provides something different, from low-stakes bet-and-get promos to high-value second-chance wagers, so the best choice depends on your budget, betting style and preferred sports.

As always, read the terms carefully, compare promo structures, and make sure your qualifying bets meet the requirements before placing them.

With strong security standards, competitive odds and a wave of impressive Missouri sportsbook promos, bettors can look forward to a safe, rewarding start when wagering goes live on December 1.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos FAQs

Q When does sports betting go live in Missouri? Following the passing of Amendment 2 in November 2024, sport betting will be legal in Missouri on Monday, December 1, 12am CT. Temporary licenses have already been issued for nine Missouri sportsbooks, allowing customers to gamble from December 1. Q Can you claim Missouri sportsbook promos? If you are above the age of 21 and a legal resident of Missouri, you can register to claim Missouri sportsbook promos from Monday, November 17. Q How old do you have to be to use Missouri sportsbook promos? Although those aged 18 and above can participate in lottery and charity gambling in Missouri, bettors have to be 21 and above and physically located in the Show-Me State to use online sportsbooks. Q What types of Missouri sportsbook promos are available? There are various Missouri sportsbook promos for customers to take advantage of once sports betting goes live on December 1. Currently sportsbooks are offering bonus bets, where qualifying bets will earn customers a certain amount of free bets depending on certain conditions being met. Q Can you withdraw bonus bets from Missouri sportsbooks? No, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn from Missouri sportsbooks. However, any winnings earned from bets placed using bonus bets can be withdrawn.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.