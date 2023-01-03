Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video showing Damar Hamlin reacting to a teammate’s critical neck injury has resurfaced.

After the 24-year-old collapsed on the field on Monday night, a video was shared on social media showing Mr Hamlin in previous weeks appearing on One Bills Live speaking about the neck injury suffered by his friend and teammate Dane Jackson.

One of those who shared the video was former Bills player Andre Reed.

“I can’t even describe it, but I cherish it every second that I can,” Mr Hamlin says in the footage from September. “Every second of every day. We just had our prayer, our DB prayer we do every Wednesday. He was next to me and I just grabbed his hand a little bit harder just because ... you never know when your last day could be that you get to experience something like this. I’m cherishing every moment that I can.”

Mr Hamlin and Mr Jackson previously played together in Pittsburgh before they became professional players. Mr Jackson joined the Bills roster in 2020 and Mr Hamlin the following year.

Mr Jackson suffered his neck injury in a September game that led to him being taken off the field in an ambulance.

Mr Reed shared his well-wishes for Mr Hamlin on Instagram.

“Rare but at a loss for words,” Mr Reed wrote. “Fans banding together in solidarity for #DamarHamlin, #StephonDiggs - a real one —going to the hospital, people donating to Damar’s toy drive …. this restores my faith in humanity. LET’S be more like this in 2023. Remember what really matters in this lifetime.”

The Buffalo Bills have said that Mr Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle against wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Mr Hamlin rose after the tackle but then collapsed.

The Bills said that Mr Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment”.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the team announced. The game has been postponed.