Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones has revealed that he lost his father’s ashes while scoring a touchdown during the Packers’ Monday night win over the Detroit Lions.

Jones scored four touchdowns, including three as a receiver, in a statement return to form for Green Bay offensively after Aaron Rodgers and his unit struggled against the New Orleans Saints in week one.

The 26-year-old revealed that on the second of the these, a one-yard roll-out toss from Rodgers, he lost a pendant containing the ashes of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April after contracting Covid-19.

“He’d be happy,” said running back Jones, despite the loss. “He’d be like, ‘if you lose it any way, lose it in the end zone’.”

Jones signed a bumper four-year contract this offseason to remain in Green Bay.

The franchise endured significant offseason turmoil with reigning MVP Rodgers voicing his displeasure with the team’s hierarchy and reportedly requesting a trade.

The 35-17 win over Detroit brings them back to 1-1 after a heavy opening defeat to the Saints for a team likely to again be among the leading NFC contenders.

The Lions now drop to 0-2 on the season under new head coach Dan Campbell.