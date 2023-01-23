TV glitch makes NFL fans believe a player lost his leg in Giants vs Eagles game

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A broadcast glitch during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants made it appear as if one of the players had lost a leg.

The loose foot was seen in the middle of the playoff game on Saturday night after a technical error seemingly removed most of the player from the screen.

“Add a LOST LEG into tonight’s mix of insane events...” The Game Day NFL account tweeted.

“Fox broadcasts are a joke,” one Twitter account wrote.

“That was an Eagle’s foot after kicking the Giants’ a**,” another added.

The Eagles beat the Giants 38-7, advancing to NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2017, when they won the Super Bowl – their first in the history of the franchise.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 passes for the Philadelphia team for two touchdowns and 154 yards.

Mr Hurts missed two games late in the season after he sprained his right shoulder, according to The Associated Press.

“Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL,” NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted.

“At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles’ lead in their divisional round matchup vs the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher,” Adam Hermann wrote for NBC Sports, adding that the Eagles has only lost once this season when Mr Hurts has started as the quarterback.

“It’s borderline impossible to go undefeated, particularly in a 17-game season, but they came pretty dang close,” he wrote.

The mayors of New York and Philadelphia, Democrats Eric Adams and Jim Kenney, appeared together in posts on Twitter.

“Heartbreaking loss, but the @Giants gave their all and will be back next year. On behalf of our city, thank you for a great season. @PhillyMayor, enjoy the vegan cheesecake AND vegan cheesesteak with my compliments and good luck to the @Eagles next week!” Mr Adams wrote.

“Thank you @NYCMayor! Congrats to the @Giants on a great season,” Mr Kenney responded.