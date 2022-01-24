This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

Last year, legendary New England Patriot Tom Brady proved he could win the title at another team as he lifted the trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will get the opportunity to compete for an eighth Super Bowl crown in 2022.

But what is for sure is that it will be one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 13 February.

Where is Super Bowl LVI taking place?

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Where can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer.

Which teams are playing at Super Bowl LVI?

It has not yet been determined which two NFL teams will compete at Super Bowl LVI next month.

‘Championship Sunday’, when both the AFC and NFC Championships are decided, is set for January 30. After those games play out, we will know the two teams competing at the Super Bowl a fortnight later.

Who is performing at the half-time show?

The half-time show at the Super Bowl is always one of the most talked about aspects of the event.

This year’s edition will see a host of the world’s A-list musicians make an appearance. They are Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Odds to win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs 13/10

Los Angeles Rams 28/13

San Francisco 49ers 26/5

Cincinnati Bengals 10/1