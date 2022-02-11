The 2021 NFL season comes to its climax on Sunday night when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in LA.

The Bengals have stunned the NFL with a fairytale run from the foot of the AFC North a year ago to one game away from a first Vince Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

Fired on by the superstar arm of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and hands of rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals have run through the AFC - including last year's conference champions, the Kansas City Chiefs - to reach Sunday's finale.

There they will face the Rams, who conquered the NFC with their own super-talented QB, Matthew Stafford, getting them over the line against the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers in consecutive weeks.

Their prize is a Super Bowl appearance in their home stadium - the $5billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood - for only the second time ever following last year's winners Tampa.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's game:

What time is the Super Bowl?

The game kicks off at 11.30pm UK time.

How to watch Super Bowl in the UK

Viewers can watch the game on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

The game will also be broadcast online via the BBC website and Sky Go app.

How to watch Super Bowl in the US

The Super Bowl was meant to be on CBS as part of the three-year cycle at play in the United States between the three main broadcasters.

However, the Winter Olympics in Beijing have seen NBC granted the game instead.

Who are the Super Bowl commentators?

Al Michaels will call the game alongside regular co-host and analyst Cris Collinsworth with Michelle Tafoya on hand with updates from down on the field.

Who is playing the half-time show?

With the game in LA it had to be a big one and it has delivered with five acts set to perform.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be on stage at So-Fi Stadium.

Who is going to win?

Los Angeles Rams: 8/15

Cincinnati Bengals: 13/1