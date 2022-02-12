Super Bowl 2022 start time, teams and TV channel

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

Last year, legendary New England Patriot Tom Brady proved he could win the title at another team as he lifted the trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won’t be competing for an eighth Super Bowl crown in 2022, however, after losing in the playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 13 February.

Where is Super Bowl LVI taking place?

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Where can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as Sky Sports.

Which teams are playing at Super Bowl LVI?

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Who is performing at the half-time show?

The half-time show at the Super Bowl is always one of the most talked about aspects of the event.

This year’s edition will see a host of the world’s A-list musicians make an appearance. They are Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Odds to win Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams 40/85

Cincinnati Bengals 13/8