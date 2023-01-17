Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russell Gage: Tom Brady leads prayers as wide receiver suffers NFL injury that recalls Damar Hamlin’s collapse

Tom Brady leads prayers after horror NFL injury

Rituparna Chatterjee
Tuesday 17 January 2023 04:43
Comments
(Getty Images)

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage collapsed after suffering an injury during the end of Monday’s game between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys.

Gage was seen trying to get up but unable to do so before he was strapped to a backboard and carried off the field.

The Tampa Bay receiver went down after an incomplete pass on second-and-10 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, according to NBC sports. The match play clip posted by several Twitter users showed Gage struggling to sit up and being tended to by trainers and medical staff.

The Buccaneers wide receiver suffered an upper-body injury in the wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys, Around the NFL reported.

Recommended

On a second-down incompletion, Gage was hit around his neck and jaw area, the report said.

Gage’s injury recalls the collapse of Damar Hamlin of Buffalo Bills following his cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills safety was discharged from hospital to “continue his rehabilitation at home” just nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in