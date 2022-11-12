Italy claim first win over Australia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Italy registered a historic first win over Australia after stunning the Wallabies 28-27 in Florence.

Two tries from full-back Ange Capuozzo helped steer Italy to victory, with a much-changed Australia side unable to deny them right at the death as debutant Ben Donaldson’s conversion attempt whistled past the post.

It is Italy’s maiden triumph in 19 meetings with Australia and leaves them with two wins from two so far in the Autumn Nations Series following their success over Samoa.

However, the loss is a concern for the touring Wallabies who have now suffered back-to-back defeats after also being edged out by one point against France in Paris last weekend.

Australia trailed 17-3 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi after Pierre Bruno and Capuozzo both touched down for the Azzurri, but Tom Wright pulled one back to reduce Italy’s advantage to 17-8 at the break.

Fraser McReight scored four minutes after the break to help cut the gap further, but Capuozzo soon went over for his second try of the game after bursting through the Australian defence and touching down in the right corner.

Tom Robertson soon added a third try for the Wallabies to give them a lifeline and Cadeyrn Neville crossed at the very end of the match, but Donaldson was unable to convert as Italy held on for a famous win.