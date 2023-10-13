Rabbi on FA faith group resigns over governing body’s response to Hamas attacks

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A rabbi working on a Football Association faith group has resigned over the governing body’s response to the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens last weekend.

Alex Goldberg wrote to the FA to say he was “profoundly disappointed” that there were no plans for a specific tribute to the victims of those attacks.

He said the decision not to light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag ahead of the friendly between England and Australia on Friday night had been “received badly” and also questioned the decision not to permit the flags of any nation to be brought into Wembley besides those of England and Australia.

“Many see the statement only to permit flags and representations of the competing nations as eradicating Jewish symbols and it has compounded grievances with the gravity of the recent events, but also inadvertently neglects the security and emotional well-being of Jewish fans who may be in attendance,” he wrote in a letter published by the Jewish News.

The FA responded to Rabbi Goldberg’s letter by saying: “We are sorry to hear of Rabbi Alex’s decision to resign from his role in our Faith in Football group.

“Although this is an informal group that is not part of the FA’s governance structure, we are grateful for the support he has provided over the years. It is also important to clarify that our decision not to allow Israeli or Palestine flags into Wembley Stadium was made at the direct request of senior members of the Jewish community.”

The FA announced plans on Thursday for players to wear black armbands and for those inside the stadium to observe a period of silence “to remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine”.

The decision not to light up the arch in Israeli colours was even criticised by the Cabinet minister responsible for sport, Lucy Frazer, in a social media post on Thursday.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called on the FA and the Premier League to also specifically condemn the Hamas attacks.

In a letter from the CAA’s chief executive Gideon Falter to his counterparts at the FA and the Premier League on Friday, he wrote: “To decline to illuminate the stadium for fear of backlash is cowardly.

“It broadcasts to terrorists that their objective – to stoke terror – has succeeded.

“To prohibit the flying of Israeli flags by fans in solidarity with the victims is an abomination. To put out a pitiful statement, as the FA has done, lamenting the ‘devastating events’ without having the integrity to name the cause – as if the deaths came about from a tragic natural disaster – is insulting.

“As if in some dramatic restatement of its values, the FA says that it ‘​​stands for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering’. Prove it.

“From our vantage point, it does not appear that the FA is standing at all: it is sitting on its hands.

“It is time for the FA and the Premier League to condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks explicitly and without reservation, and light up the stadium to broadcast that Jewish victims deserve the same treatment as others.

“I do not need a response to this letter. I will simply observe Wembley Stadium tonight and I will know whether you stand with Jews or not.”

Football anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said what had happened in Israel and Gaza had “once again provided a reminder of where hatred and discrimination can lead, and how it can have far-reaching consequences”.

“We stand against hatred and discrimination in all its forms, and we stand by the communities who are mourning relatives and living in fear,” its statement continued.

“In such times the role of football can offer a release, and bring communities closer together. So this weekend, as always, we urge fans, participants, and players at all levels to respect each other and their differences.

“We are aware from our partners Community Security Trust and Tell Mama that there have been huge increases in Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents over the past week.

“Many people will be hurting and the last thing anyone needs is to feel threatened or discriminated against, no matter their background. Therefore, we are calling for compassion and calm from all those who take part in football and beyond.”